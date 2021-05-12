Twinkle Khanna gives a shoutout to ‘neighbour’ Hrithik Roshan, Vidya Balan for ‘quietly helping those in need’

Twinkle Khanna has lauded the efforts of actors Vidya Balan and Hrithik Roshan to help people during the pandemic. The author-actor gave a shoutout to the two stars on social media for their contribution towards the Covid-19 relief work “quietly”.

Sharing a photo of Hrithik on Instagram, Khanna wrote, “Going beyond help thy neighbour, mine is doing his bit during this crisis in multiple ways. A big shout-out @hrithikroshan 🙏”. On Tuesday, she had posted a monochrome picture of Balan with the caption, “Thank you @vidya_balan ! A woman with immense talent and an even larger heart. For quietly helping those in need.”

The Shakuntala Devi actor Vidya Balan has been spreading awareness around the coronavirus through her social media accounts. She also contributed 1000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to the frontline healthcare staff across India.

Twinkle Khanna, along with husband Akshay Kumar has donated hundred oxygen concentrators to an organisation. The actor-turned-writer had shared, “Wonderful news-Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating 120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well, we have a total of 220.Thank you for the leads. Let’s all do our bit.”

Twinkle also shut the trolls asking if she and Akshay were doing enough during the pandemic. She asked the Twitter user to invest his energy in helping people in these difficult times instead of wasting it in pulling people down. She tweeted, “Have donated 100 concentrators toward this cause&in multiple other http://ways.As I’ve said before, it’s not about me or you but what we can do collectively for those in need. Sad that at this point, instead of pitching in, we expend energy in pulling people down. Stay safe.”