Twinkle Khanna gives a peek inside Akshay Kumar’s birthday celebrations: ‘He wins at every game’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar turned 55 on Friday and he took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of himself conveying sage advice. Kumar is seen leaning on a wall with a message painted on it which said, “One thing you can’t recycle is wasted time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

He further thanked his fans for his love and wrote in the comment section, “Saal guzarta hai waqt nahi..…what remains constant is the gratitude I feel on every birthday. Thank you always for all your love.” Kumar’s wife, author Twinkle Khanna’s wish gave a peek into how the actor celebrated his 55th.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Along with a candid picture of the two, she wrote in the caption, “The Birthday Boy who wins at every game! Yes, he beat me at Backgammon. Then he annihilated an Oxford chap and a tag team of four players, all against him, in a game of, wait for this, Scrabble! The best part, a friend got him a halwa cake just like the one his mother used to make for him every year on his birthday. Happy Birthday my Scrabble Master.”

Bollywood celebrities and co-stars wished Kumar along with some heartfelt notes. Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a goofy picture and wrote, “Happy birthday Akshay, you are and always will be my most favorite co-star (Cause I get to pack up at 3 pm). Love you tons have a fantastic one.” Katrina Kaif posted a beautiful picture and wrote, “@akshaykumar it’s your birthdayyyyyyy. All my love is with you always, here’s to the bestest year ever.”

Kumar’s Cuttputtli co-star Rakul Preet took to her Instagram story and wrote, “Happy birthday Akshay sir!! May you have the most wonderful year. A year filled with happiness, fitness, blockbusters and joy.”

Genelia D’Souza posted a lovely throwback from her wedding featuring Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. She wrote, “Happy birthday dearest @akshaykumar. I am so happy to have known you through @riteishd and experienced the amount of love he has for you which is definitely more than the love he has for me. Have a super day.” After the movie Raksha Bandhan, Kumar was seen in the movie Cuttputtli. The film is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. He will next be seen in the movie Ram Setu.