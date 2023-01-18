Twinkle Khanna gives funny twist to Prince Harry’s fall-out with Prince William, says she has decided to call her sister ‘Spare’

Known for her tongue-in-cheek humour, former actor Twinkle Khanna recently gave a hilarious twist to Prince Harry’s recently released memoir, titled Spare. In the book, Harry has given a detailed account of his fall-out with brother Prince William, who is the heir to the British throne. Reacting to this, Twinkle joked about how she is the heir and her younger sister Rinke is the ‘spare’.

For the unversed, ‘Their heir and the spare’ or ‘the spare to the heir’ is a common phrase used to describe the monarch and his/her sibling. Twinkle took to Instagram to share a childhood picture of herself with her mother Dimple Kapadia and sister Rinke.

In the picture, she wrote ‘heir’ next to her face and wrote ‘spare’ next to Rinke’s face. She captioned the photo, “From today I am going to call my sister ‘spare’ instead of Rinke.” She even started a poll asking people to vote if they agree with her or not.

Like Twinkle, Rinke Khanna is also a former actor. She appeared in films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Yeh Hai Jalwa and Pran Jaye Par Shaan Na Jaye. Her last onscreen appearance came in the 2004 film Chameli. She is the younger daughter of late actor Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia.

Twinkle has often expressed her love for Rinke on social media. Once, while sharing a picture of her younger sister, she had written on Instagram, “Here’s to someone who can make me laugh at the most somber moments. The last lot of Rinkes was manufactured in the seventies and they have clearly lost the mould, because they don’t make sisters like you anymore.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has made some explosive revelations about the Royal Family in his memoir Spare, from talking about a physical altercation with Prince William, fighting with Meghan Markle during difficult times, to how he was born ‘just to offer organs’ to his brotherl. The book went on the shelves on January 10.