scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 15, 2022
Must Read

Twinkle Khanna forces daughter Nitara to ‘make little pieces of art’ for balcony makeover, hangs them around her house

Twinkle Khanna often shares tutorials on how to revamp small spaces at home.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 15, 2022 9:13:46 pm
twinkle khannaTwinkle Khanna hangs Nitara's paintings around their house. (Photo: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)

Twinkle Khanna, in a new video, shared tips on decorating balconies from where you can “spy on the neighbours” using binoculars or by “squinting really hard”. She said that a balcony should change as per your family’s changing needs.

As the video progresses, Twinkle hangs a painting made by her younger child, Nitara, to decorate the balcony wall. The words on the painting read, “Don’t be sad,” and “It’s time for our voices to be heard”. She said, “I force my daughter to make little pieces of art so that I can hang them around the house.”

Also read |Twinkle Khanna says Akshay Kumar gives her ‘hope in heart, will to live and wings to fly’ as he saves a dragonfly. Watch

Twinkle Khanna often shares tutorials on how to revamp small spaces at home. Besides making content for social media, she is a writer with a popular column.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |Akshay Kumar says other heroes won’t sign multi-starrers: ‘Don’t want to take any names but…’

Recently, the actor-turned-author shared her reading habits on Instagram. Sharing a photo of herself, she wrote, “Among other misdemeanours, like dropping soya chip crumbs on the pages and highlighting and writing comments on the margins, I also read aloud, a few pages a day, much to my family’s despair though it does seem to amuse our dog. What peculiar reading habits do you have?”

Twinkle has published three books. She is also a film producer. She last produced husband Akshay Kumar-starrer PadMan, which was based on her fictional story The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.

Twinkle and Akshay tied the knot in 2001, and have two children—son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Twinkle is the daughter of actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tie the knot: Best photos from their dreamy wedding

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 15: Latest News

Advertisement