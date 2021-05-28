Twinkle Khanna’s makeover by daughter Nitara goes viral: ‘I am clearly a glutton for punishment’

In last year's month of May too, Twinkle Khanna had shared a photo when daughter Nitara Kumar gave her a 'fine makeover'. (Photo: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar’s daughter Nitara Kumar is often a part of her mother’s social media posts, mostly with hilarious results. On Friday, Twinkle shared a photo of hers after she got a fashion makeover, courtesy her eight-year-old.

With streaks of red and black on her face, and not to miss the made-up unibrow, Twinkle wrote, “Another day and another makeover! I am clearly a glutton for punishment. And the little one has no future as a make-up artist! #FunnyMakeovers.”

In the comments section, Sikandar Kher reacted by saying, “You stunner you ⭐️🔥”, while Tahira Kashyap posted, “The little one is a visionary! Giving Frieda vibes🙌.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

In May last year, Twinkle had shared a similar photo and noted, “The little one has given me a fine makeover. Brows on fleek and all that jazz.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle shared how the little one is adapting to the ‘new normal’. The doting mother, who is an author, newspaper columnist, interior designer, film producer and former Bollywood actor, also talked about parenting in her posts.

See some more photos of Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara Kumar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle is the daughter of veteran Hindi film actors Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna. She is married to Akshay Kumar since January 17, 2001, and they together have a son, Aarav Kumar, and a daughter, Nitara.