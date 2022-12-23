Twinkle Khanna recalls when ‘night clubs and all-night raves’ were a thrilling experience, says she dreads going to dinner parties now

Twinkle Khanna‘s social media game is always on point. In her latest Instagram post, the actor-turned-author said that she isn’t up for late night dinner parties this festive season. Twinkle’s husband, actor Akshay Kumar, has also always stated how he needs to go to bed before 9.00 pm and is hardly seen at late night Bollywood parties.

Twinkle, taking to Instagram, shared a hilarious video of herself showing how she’d react to dinner party invitation, and how she ends up reacting instead. Along with the video, she also wrote, “There were times when night clubs and all-night raves were a thrilling experience but now the idea of even a late dinner fills me with dread. Give me breakfast, give me lunch and I am all yours. Just don’t say the words-Dinner party! Agree? Disagree?.”

Twinkle, in the video, is seen in a white dressing gown, and rollers in her hair. The video left her fans and followers chuckling. Twinkle’s friend and celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania’s posted several laughing emojis in the comments section. One Instagram user wrote, “LOL ! Agree and another thing that’s been a passé for long time now is buffets. At anytime of the day, it’s a NO,” another said, “Breakfast, lunch, coffee, anything. Once I’m home, I’m done. Better catch me before 8pm.”

Akshay Kumar, on several occasions, has shared how he dislikes stepping out late in the night and prefers to go to bed early. He had once shared, “I sleep early and wake up early, take four breaks in a year and don’t take stress. I got to bed by 8.30-pm; if there’s a problem I tell everyone that I’ll handle it after 7 am (the next day).”