Have you seen these photos of Twinkle Khanna, Deepika Padukone and Neetu Kapoor?

Twinkle Khanna, Deepika Padukone, Neetu Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and many other Bollywood celebrities shared photos on their social media accounts. Scroll to see photos.

Advertising

Twinkle Khanna shared this photo with the caption, “What did your husband give you for your anniversary ? Unfortunately he didn’t give me a private jet #18yearchallenge.”

Twinkle Khanna posted another photo and wrote, “What did your husband give you for your anniversary ? Unfortunately he didn’t give me a date with my childhood crush Rob Lowe #18yearchallenge.”

That is not it! Twinkle Khanna also posted a photo of Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh and wrote, “What did your husband give you for your anniversary? Unfortunately he didn’t even give me a freshly wrapped Mr Singh just kept all the hugs for himself #18yearchallenge.”

Advertising

“What did your husband give you for your anniversary? Fortunately, he gave me 18 years of solid friendship, enough space so I could grow and somehow managed to hold my hand for a large part of the way. This is not the end-apparently we are just on page 120! #18yearchallenge,” wrote Twinkle with this photo.

Sharing a childhood photo, Deepika Padukone wrote, “back to school…🎒 #Chhapaak.”

Neetu Kapoor shared a photo from her lunch date with husband Rishi Kapoor. She wrote, “Lunch date 🤪 this is what happens after 38 years of marriage husband on the phone and I’m clicking selfies 🙄🙈.”

Malaika Arora posted this click and wrote, “Take me back …..happiness ♥️🙏🤗😘 #throwbackthursday.”

Preity Zinta also posted a picture. Along with the photo, she wrote, “To be happy one must let go of what’s gone, be grateful for what we have and look forward to what is coming next and never stop smiling while doing the needful 🤩😜🤗🌈😘😍 हाथी मेरा साथी🤗#थोड़ाज्ञान #positivity #Behappy #Ting #thursdaythoughts #smile.”

Lisa Haydon also posted a photo on her Instagram account.

Sonam Kapoor looked stunning as always in her latest photo.

Sharing the photo, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “My first walk for a show was with @rohitbalofficial ten years ago. We’ve come quite far since then! Congratulations on your big night 🌟 #MyHeritageMyPride #MyStyleMyPride #BPFT.”

Soha Ali Khan too took the #10yearchallenge. Sharing a click, she wrote, “A decade is no dalliance ❤️#10yearchallenge @khemster2.”

Raveena Tandon shared these photos with the caption, “#allaboutlastnight #televisionandvideosummitawards.”

“To train with a partner, is to know alignment of energies!!! It’s like creating in unison a way of balance, trust, authentic strength & mutual respect!!❤️👊 it’s impossible not to fall in love with the idea of sharing both the struggle & the achievements!!!💋 elevated cat & camel yeahhhh😉😎 how I love training with you jaan @rohmanshawl pure magic!!!❤️😍💃🏻 #sharing #partner #team #ourdiscipline I love you guys!!!🎵,” wrote Sushmita Sen with the photo.

Kajol shared a photo of herself and Mickey Contractor.

Advertising

Ananya Panday posted these photos on her parents Chunky Pandey and Bhavna Pandey’s wedding anniversary. She captioned it, “Been around since the 1st one, happy 21st anniversary guys ❤️👼🏻 #DadYouGotLucky #Goals.”