Twinkle Khanna requests schools to ‘take kids back’ as daughter Nitara does ‘gymnastics’ on her bed, watch video

It seems Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s kids are quite a handful. After posting about how son Aarav posted her embarrassing photo on family WhatsApp group, Twinkle has dropped a video of her daughter Nitara on the social media platform, which is sure to leave a smile on your face. The video, posted on Wednesday, has Nitara dancing and having fun on Twinkle’s bed as the latter struggles to write. While it is amusing to watch, Khanna wasn’t exactly happy about Nitara’s act.

In the video, the actor-turned-author asks her daughter, “Why exactly are you doing this in my room? Don’t you have classes now?” We also see her trying to write something but of course, she is failing at it. Describing her situation to her readers and followers, Twinkle wished the schools would reopen and take the children back before the parents “resort to drinking all day.”

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “If it’s not bad enough that there are neighbours drilling through the wall when I am writing, I also have to contend with gymnastics on my bed and a shaking laptop. Can schools please take these children back before the poor parents resort to drinking all day?”

Last month, Twinkle shared a picture of herself which Aarav clicked and posted on their family WhatsApp group.

The picture had a caption which read, “Neighbours report shocking news as Twinkle Khanna has allegedly been possessed by a demon. Take a look at her demonic ritual in the communal garden.” Sharing it on Instagram, the 46-year-old wrote, “Who needs enemies when you have a son who puts this up on the family chat. By the way, I was doing a ‘bent-over reverse dumbbell fly’ a term I would not even know a year ago. #workingatit”