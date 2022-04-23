Twinkle Khanna lays down ‘then and now’ facts about dating and married life, fans react with their experiences

Twinkle Khanna on Saturday penned a post in which she spoke about the difference between dating and married life. She wrote that when people are dating, they are unable to sleep because they are lost in their partner’s thoughts. However, after getting married, they are unable to sleep because the partner snores. She shared a video in which the first slide, about dating, read, “Babe, I couldn’t sleep last night because I was thinking about you!” The second slide, about marriage, read, “Babe, I couldn’t sleep last night because I was thinking about you! Yes I am grouchy! Sleep deprivation does that! You would be too if I snored all night. No, I didn’t put the geyser on. If you know how to use a TV remote then you can manage a geyser also. I am going back to sleep now don’t disturb me! But listen…blah…blah…blah.”

Twinkle asked her fans to comment if they agreed or disagreed with her statements. And surprisingly, a lot of her followers agreed and narrated their experiences. “I want my own room,” a woman wrote in the comment section, while another comment agreed with Twinkle and said her post was “on point.”

“What is it with them to scatter everything all over the house? Why can’t men put things in their proper place!” an Instagram user asked, while another comment read, “What is it with their obsession of just holding onto the ac nd tv remote even if it’s stationary at the desired temperature nd channel.”

A user also quoted Terry Pratchett and wrote, “A marriage is always made up of two people who people who are prepared to swear that only the other one snores.”

Twinkle’s post has come two days after Akshay Kumar issued an apology to his fans after he received backlash for promoting a pan masala brand. “I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me,” he wrote in a long note. He promised “to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause.”

Twinkle and Akshay Kumar got married in 2001. Earlier this year, the couple celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary. They are parents to a son, Aarav, and a daughter, Nitara.