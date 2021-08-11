scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Must Read

Twinkle Khanna is literally ‘dressed to kill’, confesses her hate for small talk at large parties. Watch video

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna hates having to “exchange pleasantries and make small talk at large parties.”

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 11, 2021 4:23:36 pm
Twinkle Khanna funny videoTahira Kashyap said she can relate to Twinkle Khanna's latest Instagram post. (Photo: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)

Do you dread parties only because you would have to fake a smile and greet even the people you don’t like? Guess who else feels like us? Twinkle Khanna. The former actor took to Instagram to post a video in which she shared her feelings about being at “large parties”. Sharing a video with a hashtag that reads – “dressed to kill”, Twinkle expressed what she really feels when she is “compelled to exchange pleasantries and make small talk at large parties.”

The video left her fans laughing out loud. While one fan wrote, “You are amazing,” another fan mentioned that he “can relate”. Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap could also relate with Twinkle’s feelings. Agreeing with Khanna, she wrote, “Hahaha I can imagine.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Earlier this week, Twinkle Khanna joined Akshay in promoting his film Bellbottom, which is all set to release on August 19. In a BTS training video, Akshay admitted that while shooting the sequence, he tried his best to impress Twinkle, who happened to be on the sets.

Must Read |Akshay Kumar on impact of OTT: ‘You can get the biggest star’s dates today but not of character actors’

“My wife happened to be visiting on the sets when we shot the sequence in the jungle. So, I had to pull all my tricks out of the bag because even after 20 years, I still can’t help but want to impress her. I had to do the most chin-ups because there were other boys also, but I had to do more than that so that she can always be impressed with me. Luckily, my wife notices everything, so it is never in vain,” Akshay said. Later, sharing the clip on Instagram, Twinkle wrote that she is impressed by the fact that Akshay is still in one piece. “On the contrary, I am terrified when he leaps off buildings and planes. The fact that he is still in one piece impresses me more than all his stunts. Stay safe Mr K,” she wrote.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh visted Karan Johar house last night, Ranbir Kapoor was also along
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh meet up at Karan Johar’s home

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 11: Latest News

Advertisement
X