Twinkle Khanna compares Aryan Khan’s arrest to Squid Game episode: ‘When I read about arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son…’

Many Bollywood celebrities have spoken in support of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who is in Arthur Road prison after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a case of alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship. Twinkle Khanna, author and wife of actor Akshay Kumar, recently compared Aryan’s arrest to one of the episodes of Netflix’s popular show Squid Games.

In an Instagram post, Khanna shared a portion of her blog post titled, ‘Let the desi Squid Games begin’. Citing the example from one of the episodes of the popular South Korean drama, she wrote, “Each player is given ten marbles and must get their opponent’s marbles by competing in any game of their choosing. In this episode, one of the strongest candidates is badgered and ultimately bamboozled into losing his marbles. I seem to have misplaced mine as well when I read the news about Shah Rukh Khan’s son’s arrest.”

Twinkle Khanna found it unfair that Aryan has been in jail for two weeks without any evidence against him, “While his friend was apparently carrying 6 gm of charas, there is reportedly no evidence of possession by Aryan Khan. Yet, the young boy has been languishing in Arthur Road jail for almost two weeks now.”

Aryan’s arrest made Khanna imitate a news anchor as she added, “I suppose I feel like emulating one of Arnab’s dramatic proclamations where he once said, ‘Mujhe drug do, mujhe drugs do,’ because I need some heavy-duty psychotropic substances to make sense of this development.”

Aryan was arrested by the NCB on October 3. He has spent 17 days in custody and a special court will hear his bail plea on October 20.