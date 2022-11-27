scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

When Twinkle Khanna clapped back at a director who wanted her to do a Mandakini: ‘He never spoke to me again’

Twinkle Khanna recalled giving a befitting answer to a director who wanted her to wear transparent clothes for a song sequence.

Twinkle KhannaTwinkle Khanna in Mela.

Author and former actor Twinkle Khanna recalled a situation in which a director wanted her to wear transparent clothes during a rain sequence. The author, who goes by Mrs Funnybones, said the filmmaker asked if she could “do a Mandakini” for a song scene. Twinkle said that after the ‘Mandakini’ incident, the director never spoke to her or recasted her for a movie. 

In a conversation with Waheeda Rehman, shared on the Tweak India YouTube channel, Twinkle made the revelation when Rehman recalled being mistreated. Twinkle said, “I also had something similar, but a little more graphic. I was wearing a white kurta, and ready for the quintessential rain song, and the director comes with a shawl wrapped around, imitating Guru Dutt. And he says, ‘If I tell you to do a Mandakini, what will you say?’ I said I will say two things. First, I will say ‘no’, and secondly, ‘You’re not Raj Kapoor’.”

Twinkle further said, “He never spoke to me, he never repeated me, and it was horrible’. But one has to stand one’s ground.” 

In the film Mela, Twinkle featured in a rain song where she was also sporting a white kurta. The film was directed by Dharmesh Darshan. The song from the movie Ram Teri Ganga Maili song “Tujhe Bulayein Yeh Meri Bahein ” featured Mandakini standing next to a fountain wearing a white transparent saree. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Team Melli and the Socrates legacyPremium
Team Melli and the Socrates legacy
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...Premium
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...Premium
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minusPremium
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minus

Talking about acting career, Twinkle had said at her book launch event in 2018, “I have not given any hit film. Whatever films I have done should be banned and (no one should watch) it. Most of the time, I pretend I have Alzheimer’s and I don’t remember my film career and it makes me happy that ways.” Twinkle is currently pursuing Masters in Fiction Writing in the University of London.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-11-2022 at 09:10:06 pm
Next Story

Gujarat polls: Will solve problems faced by textile traders, says Kejriwal

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Karan Johar party Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor
Inside Karan Johar’s party: Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor turn heads
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close