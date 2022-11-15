Twinkle Khanna calls Karan Johar the ‘Sima Taparia of movie business’, explains why she would never come on Koffee with Karan

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s knack for matchmaking and uniting couples earned him the title ‘Sima Aunty’ from Twinkle Khanna. Twinkle compared him to the popular matchmaker Sima Taparia from the reality show Indian Matchmaking, as KJo has claimed credit for the success behind many marriages in Bollywood.

Twinkle said during her conversation with him for Tweak India, “You are the Sima aunty of the movie business. You keep doing this matchmaking and your father did the same thing. When I was speaking to Waheeda Rahman, she mentioned that your father fixed up her marriage, it’s some genetic pre-disposition to get people together.”

Karan Johar agreed and laughed, saying, “I take on the responsibility, like I have to do it. It just makes me very happy to do it. It’s like one of the agendas in my life. Vidya (Balan) called me the other day. It was her 12th anniversary, and I had introduced her to Siddharth Roy Kapoor. I was so touched by this call, more than any feedback for a film.” KJo recalled how he had introduced Siddharth and Vidya to each other.

When Twinkle prodded him about recent matches, KJo steered away from the subject saying that he wasn’t sure that they would want him to talk about it. “I don’t think they would like me to go public with that information. Contrary to public opinion, there’s a lot that I keep secret to myself.” Twinkle also mocked him for asking constant questions about sex on Koffee with Karan, and imitated him as well, joking, “Who would you rather sleep with, Aamir Khan or Shah Rukh Khan?” KJo was aghast and said, “I’ve never asked that, how can I ask that?” KJo then tried turning the tables around on her and she answered, “I am not going to answer, that’s why I don’t come on Koffee with Karan.”

Karan’s ‘couch of manifestation’ on Koffee with Karan had brought together Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif. In 2018, Katrina had talked about Vicky during an episode, leaving Vicky speechless that she was actually aware of his existence. The couple tied the knot in 2021. Alia is also known to have expressed her fondness for Ranbir Kapoor in the earlier seasons, and in 2022, the couple tied the knot after being in a relationship for over six years.