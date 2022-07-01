Twinkle Khanna says she has to play a ‘dual role’ with kids when ‘laidback’ husband Akshay Kumar travels for work

While chatting with beauty queen-turned-actor Sushmita Sen about their lives, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna spoke about how she is expected to pull off ‘dual roles’ when her husband, Akshay Kumar, is away for work. Twinkle said that she feels that her children would be better off with both kinds of parental influences on their lives, and not just her ‘overthinker’ approach to everything.

Asking Sushmita if she ‘struggles’ to play both the mother and father to her kids, she said, When my husband travels, I have to play the dual role. And it’s not really gender-based, like he’s the man, I’m the woman… But my weakness is that I’m an overthinker, and he’s a laidback person. And I feel that when the kids are there, they need a balance of both…”

Sushmita replied, “I think whether you’re married, not married, most children grow up with a single parent. That is a fact. So, you innately have the capacity to do both. Now I’ve had practice for 23 years, almost, so for me, it’s second nature. Initially, it was a little bit of prioritising, compartmentalising. I have to ask these questions. I cannot just be a mother, I am also the provider. I also have professional commitments, and I cannot be not dependable. You just get up one day and run, because your child is not well. Prepare better. So if daddy can’t handle it, everybody; daddy, mummy, chacha, chachi, everybody will be on call till I finish shooting, but I will only run when I know I have to.”

Twinkle and Akshay tied the knot in 2001. They have two children, daughter Nitara and son Aarav. Sushmita hasn’t married, but she told Twinkle that she came close to tying the knot thrice. She is a single mother to two adopted daughters, Renee and Alisah.