Twinkle Khanna on having ‘opposing views’ from Akshay Kumar, says women are called ‘doormats’ for agreeing with husbands

Twinkle Khanna has written a blog about the questions that women face about marriage, regardless of who they are and what they’ve achieved independently in life. Twinkle is married to actor Akshay Kumar, with whom she has two children—son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Twinkle has admitted in the past that she and Akshay Kumar hold conflicting opinions about several topics, and she wrote in her Times of India blog, “If I paid attention to the comments thrown my way, then either I should get a divorce because my partner and I hold opposing views on multiple issues or wear a sari and gyrate to Tip Tip Barsa Pani on alternate weekends to keep the marriage alive.”

Commenting about the backlash that Malala Yousafzai attracted after recently announcing that she had tied the knot mere months after implying that she doesn’t believe in the institution of marriage, Twinkle continued, “It doesn’t matter if you are an icon like these women or the only people following you are the 22 members of your extended family on Instagram, you will all be judged.”

She added, “If you are single, you better get married. Married, then where are the children? Working women, aren’t you neglecting the kids? If you don’t work, then you are setting a bad example for the same brats. Do you agree with your husband? You are such a doormat! And if you disagree, then why are you still with him? Those lines on your forehead make you look like a dadi amma! Are you using Botox to wipe off the wrinkles? How fake! And if like Malala, you change your mind, which should be a natural progression of growing older and hopefully wiser, then you are clearly a fraud.”

Twinkle is the daughter of actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. She had a short-lived career as an actor in the 90s, but is the first to admit that she didn’t have the necessary skills to sustain it. Akshay, on the other hand, is routinely ranked among the highest paid actors in India. He was last seen in the action film Sooryavanshi.