Twinkle Khanna hops on to an auto with daughter Nitara, recalls being shown butcher’s knife by a driver once

Actor Twinkle Khanna took an auto ride with her daughter Nitara on Saturday. The actor turned author penned a long post on Instagram and wrote she and her daughter “giggled all the way back home.”

In a video that Twinkle Khanna posted, she is seen sitting in the auto with her daughter as paparazzi try to capture the moment. The video was set to the tune of Kishore Kumar’s Babu Samjho Ishare.

The actor recalled in her caption that she had once advised an auto driver, who had shared with her that he has a gold biscuit at his home, to not reveal the information to anyone else as “someone might murder” him, only for the driver to show her a butcher’s knife that he travelled with as a sign of protection.

“Now you know why my first book had a rickshaw on the cover:) As a teenager my friends used to call me ‘Rickshaw Rani’ and I guess old habits die hard. I recall one ride where I began the journey by asking, Bhaisaab, how many years have you been driving this auto?” The diminutive driver replied, “Memsaab one year now, before I do embroidery work. I didn’t like… but good money. Saved and bought seven gold biscuits, all gone in daughter’s marriage now. But, I still have one gold biscuit left at home so god is kind.”

“While getting off the rickshaw I gave him some kind advice, ‘Don’t tell anyone about the gold biscuit bhaisaab! One never knows what kind of people are out there. Someone may murder you.’ He blinked rather manically and in a hackneyed manner replied, ‘Ma ka doodh piya hai, let someone try, I will cut his throat.’ Which was all well and good, Bollywood influences and all I thought, till he pulled out a butcher’s knife from under his seat and said, ;See this!'”

Twinkle Khanna wrote her Saturday auto ride, however, didn’t involve any knife but was still memorable as she travelled with her daughter. “Today, there were no knives and this turned out to be an unexpected but great end to my last day in town as the little one and I giggled all the way back home. Drop a ❤️ if you love Bombay and all its madness too.”

Last month, Twinkle Khanna celebrated her 48th birthday with her family in Goa. Her actor husband Akshay Kumar shared a video of her singing and dancing.

“While you may be glad to have missed my live performance the other day, I’m glad I get to witness you and all your madness every single day! But as much as I love you, I really think you should stop singing And Happy birthday Tina,” he had captioned the video.

After an acting career of less than a decade, Twinkle quit films and later turned producer. She has also authored three books so far.