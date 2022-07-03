From cheering on Pride walk to singing out loud at Adele concert, Twinkle Khanna gives us a tour of her best day. Watch

Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar and their daughter Nitara are on a vacation together. On Sunday, Twinkle Khanna gave a glimpse of her best day. In a video, which she shared on Instagram, Twinkle and Akshay are seen celebrating Pride month. They are seen cheering on the LGBTQ Pride walk. Soon, we see Twinkle singing out loud at Adele’s concert. The actor sure had the time of her life as she was happily seen hugging Akshay Kumar as the two walked out of the concert venue.

Sharing the post, Twinkle wrote, “You don’t wake up thinking it’s going to be one of the best days of your life. The best thing about the best day, is it happens unexpectedly. It’s sitting on the grass with your family on a nice morning. Brushing against the joy of celebrating LGBT+ communities with Pride. Going to a concert, singing till you lose your voice, and getting teary-eyed looking at your child’s face, the one who claims to be Adele’s greatest fan. It’s both the feeling of a waterfall thundering through your chest, and the soft humming within your heart. Happiness is accidental. It only collides against you when you are looking the other way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

On Saturday morning, Twinkle shared a video in which Akshay was seen taking a walk in the park with daughter Nitara. Sharing the video, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “Watching them together makes my heart hum a happy song.”

Apart from Twinkle and Akshay, Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a vacation with Saif Ali Khan, Jeh and Taimur. Karisma Kapoor is also on a vacation with Amrita Arora. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor spent quality time together in Paris recently. The duo is back to Mumbai now. We also spotted Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor vacationing in Switzerland. The two have been treating fans to adorable photos on social media platforms.