Monday, May 31, 2021
Twinkle Khanna-Akshay Kumar’s Covid-19 fundraiser reaches its goal of Rs 1 crore

Twinkle Khanna on Monday took to her social media accounts to share a thank you note as her fundraiser campaign Help India Breathe had reached its goal.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru |
Updated: May 31, 2021 8:12:54 pm
Twinkle KhannaAkshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been doing their bit amid the pandemic. (Photo: Twinkle Khanna/Twitter)

Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna has raised Rs 1 crore to ‘get oxygen concentrators to Indian hospitals’. Twinkle on Monday took to her social media accounts to share a thank you note as her fundraiser campaign had reached its goal.

Twinkle shared a photo of herself with the text, “Thank you! With you help, we have reached our goal – to raise Rs 1 crore to get oxygen concentrators to Indian hospitals.”

She captioned the photo, “It’s thanks to all of you that we raised these funds and are able to send concentrators where they are needed. I will keep posting updates. A big shout out to all of you and @annada_outreach for their tremendous support. #helpindiabreathe.”

Twinkle Khanna had earlier tweeted, “What I am seeing on our donation page is surprising-single donors-encouraged by our personal donations-giving 5,10,20 lakhs at a time. If our platforms inspire folks who can spare large sums and it goes to those in need it-isn’t that what matters? #KeepAtIt.”

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been doing their bit amid the pandemic.

