Twinkle Khanna-Akshay Kumar’s Covid-19 fundraiser reaches its goal of Rs 1 crore

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been doing their bit amid the pandemic. (Photo: Twinkle Khanna/Twitter)

Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna has raised Rs 1 crore to ‘get oxygen concentrators to Indian hospitals’. Twinkle on Monday took to her social media accounts to share a thank you note as her fundraiser campaign had reached its goal.

Twinkle shared a photo of herself with the text, “Thank you! With you help, we have reached our goal – to raise Rs 1 crore to get oxygen concentrators to Indian hospitals.”

She captioned the photo, “It’s thanks to all of you that we raised these funds and are able to send concentrators where they are needed. I will keep posting updates. A big shout out to all of you and @annada_outreach for their tremendous support. #helpindiabreathe.”

It’s thanks to all of you that we raised these funds and are able to send concentrators where they are needed. I will keep posting updates. A big shout out to all of you and @ANNADA_outreach for their tremendous support. #helpindiabreathe pic.twitter.com/eZSYmX5neR — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 31, 2021

Twinkle Khanna had earlier tweeted, “What I am seeing on our donation page is surprising-single donors-encouraged by our personal donations-giving 5,10,20 lakhs at a time. If our platforms inspire folks who can spare large sums and it goes to those in need it-isn’t that what matters? #KeepAtIt.”

A big thank you to everyone who donated and shared our links. We now have another 100 oxygen concentrators ready to be distributed directly to hospitals. To learn more or to donate please click on https://t.co/biirRlDIzL Let’s keep this going and do our best! pic.twitter.com/PoiGB9pqSE — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 19, 2021

Another lot being distributed among patients in Punjab with the help of @khalsaaid_india 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mR6v9jJJTF — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 16, 2021

Part of our first lot is being distributed by @udayfoundation in Delhi to those who are in need. We have three more lots given to other NGOs for distribution in Punjab, Mumbai and Delhi- will keep updating! #LetsKeepThisGoing pic.twitter.com/WlyQapIMRe — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 9, 2021

Our first lot is being handed over to NGOs to distribute and help among those who need it the most. This second lot is for medical institutions. Please click on the link to register. https://t.co/biirRlDIzL #pleaseshare @ANNADA_outreach @drashnika #DaivikFoundation pic.twitter.com/wBshb9sfrX — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 8, 2021

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been doing their bit amid the pandemic.