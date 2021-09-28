Twinkle Khanna shares a leaf from her ‘marriage diary’ with Akshay Kumar: ‘Jab We Met to What the Heck’

Twinkle Khanna on Tuesday took to her Instagram handle to share a sweet photo post where she revealed something about her relationship with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. Commenting on their friendship of several years, the author penned, “My niece took a series of pictures while we were chatting away and I think this is pretty much a representation of most marriages.”

“You start off with your best smile and it goes progressively downhill:) The last picture is of me trying to intimidate him but managing to knock over my coffee instead! From Jab We Met to What The Heck! #marriagediaries #bestfriends,” read the concluding part of her short note. She had also posted multiple images of Akshay and herself alongside the note, which featured them engaged in a candid conversation.

While celebrity Malaika Arora liked the post, fans of the couple were quick to drop fire and heart emojis in the comments section. While one fan wrote, “Beautiful jodi.” Another one mentioned, “My favourite couple.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khiladi Kumar has a slew of projects lined up for release. Makers of police drama Sooryavanshi recently announced that the actioner will release in theatres on Diwali this year. Apart from Kumar, the film features Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn as well as Ranveer Singh. It has been directed by Rohit Shetty, who is responsible for building this cop universe in modern Hindi cinema.

Apart from Sooryavanshi, the actor also has Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Cinderella, Oh My God 2, Bachchan Pandey and Prithviraj in the pipeline. Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re, which has Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. Kumar is reportedly playing a magician in the film.