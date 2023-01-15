Twinkle on Akshay’s ‘diabolical plan’ to ‘pedal along an icy lake’: ‘All philosophy, physics, thermodynamics crumble within a faraday cage called marriage’

Twinkle Khanna time and again shares witty posts on Instagram. Once again, actor-turned-author and Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle made a funny post saying “laws of philosophy, physics, and thermodynamics all crumble within a Faraday cage called marriage”. She made the remark while sharing a video of herself, Akshay and daughter Nitara Kumar peddling “along an icy lake”.
Sharing the video, Twinkle wrote, “On a freezing Sunday morning, someone decides we must pedal along an icy lake. No prizes for guessing the name of the perpetrator of this diabolical plan. My usual philosophy states: Whatever floats your leaky boat as long as I am not compelled to come along for the ride. Unfortunately, the laws of philosophy, physics, and thermodynamics all crumble within a Faraday cage called marriage. True? False?”
View this post on Instagram
While Soni Razdan reacted to the video with the comment, “Hahaha 😂, ” Rajesh Khattar wrote, “… except usually the law works in reverse 😂😅.”
Many fans posted funny comments on the video. While one fan wrote, “Ufff … what all prices we pay for sat pheras 😂,” another fan commented, “Means marriage, violates all the universal laws. 🔥 , Universe is not safe.”
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar tied the knot in 2021. They have two children, daughter Nitara and son Aarav.
As R'Bonney Gabriel becomes the 71st Miss Universe, check out the top moments from the contest
As R'Bonney Gabriel becomes the 71st Miss Universe, check out the top moments from the contest