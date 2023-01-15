scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Twinkle on Akshay’s ‘diabolical plan’ to ‘pedal along an icy lake’: ‘All philosophy, physics, thermodynamics crumble within a faraday cage called marriage’

Twinkle Khanna shared a video of herself, actor-husband Akshay Kumar and daughter Nitara Kumar peddling ‘along an icy lake’.

Twinkle Khanna, akshay kumarTwinkle Khanna yet again defines 'marriage'. (Photo: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)
Twinkle Khanna time and again shares witty posts on Instagram. Once again, actor-turned-author and Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle made a funny post saying “laws of philosophy, physics, and thermodynamics all crumble within a Faraday cage called marriage”. She made the remark while sharing a video of herself, Akshay and daughter Nitara Kumar peddling “along an icy lake”.

Sharing the video, Twinkle wrote, “On a freezing Sunday morning, someone decides we must pedal along an icy lake. No prizes for guessing the name of the perpetrator of this diabolical plan. My usual philosophy states: Whatever floats your leaky boat as long as I am not compelled to come along for the ride. Unfortunately, the laws of philosophy, physics, and thermodynamics all crumble within a Faraday cage called marriage. True? False?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

While Soni Razdan reacted to the video with the comment, “Hahaha 😂, ” Rajesh Khattar wrote, “… except usually the law works in reverse 😂😅.”

Many fans posted funny comments on the video. While one fan wrote, “Ufff … what all prices we pay for sat pheras 😂,” another fan commented, “Means marriage, violates all the universal laws. 🔥 , Universe is not safe.”

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar tied the knot in 2021. They have two children, daughter Nitara and son Aarav.

15-01-2023
