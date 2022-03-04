Twinkle Khanna-Akshay Kumar spend time with children Aarav, Nitara: ‘Humming a happy song’. Watch

Akshay Kumar is a busy actor with films being released throughout the year. But he makes sure to take time out for his family and create memories with his two children, son Aarav and daughter Nitara. On Friday, author Twinkle Khanna shared one such moment where her family spent quality time together.

In the video, Akshay and Twinkle are hanging pretty dreamcatchers on a tree in their garden, along with their kids, Aarav and Nitara. While Akshay and Aarav are seen in their comfort wear, Twinkle and Nitara seem to be a little dressed up. Twinkle is wearing blue denim and a yellow top, and nine-year-old Nitara looks adorable in her pink frock. Aarav helps her baby sister to tie a dreamcatcher on the branch of the tree as he picks her up in his arms.

Sharing the video, Twinkle wrote, “It doesn’t matter what we do as long as the four of us are together. The heart has 40,000 neurons and right now each one is humming a happy song :)”

The video got showered with love. Tahira Kashyap left a heart emoji in the comments section. A fan commented, “Wow so Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️.” Another added, “What a beautiful caption!🥰.” Many called the family “sweet” and “beautiful”.

Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his upcoming release, Bachchan Pandey. The film will release in theatres on March 18. Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchan Pandey also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar among others.