Twinkle Khanna turns agony aunt, advocates for ‘scheduled sex’ and a fixed time ‘to talk about grievances’ with partners

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna turned on her Baba Twinkdev persona to provide relationship advice on her website, Tweak India. In a recent Instagram post, Twinkle appeared in full character as the agony aunt, and asked fans to submit their grievances. She wrote, “So, what’s been bugging you lately? Is it a problem with your crush, career, or just life feeling like a wet towel left on your side of the bed. Whatever it is, our guru of gyaan can offer you cosmic wisdom, along with a barrel of belly laughs, and a smattering of tough love.”

Twinkle tackled two user-submitted questions — one was about a woman who was struggling in a long-term relationship, and the other was about a woman who had just found her soulmate, but was conflicted about proceeding with the person because of an enticing job offer.

Addressing the woman who was fed-up with her husband for becoming ‘cold and closed off’ after she gave birth to their first child, Baba Twinkdev suggested that the first step is to ‘accept that the fabric of your life has been altered forever’. She added, “Begin by talking to your partner. This discussion with goals and targets should have the emotional resonance of discussing the performance evaluation of an employee… Set up dates. To go for a drink, meet friends, catch a movie… And the most important bit, block time for yourself…”

She added, “I would advocate fixing a time to talk about your grievances, perhaps twice a month. Sometimes, this may stop disagreements that arise from just being tired or sleepless. Not the big conflicts, just the irritants triggered by chafing against each other every day… I would even go as far as to say schedule sex into your calendars. This way, the bone-deep weariness that is part of raising a toddler has a lesser chance of denting intimacy.”

Twinkle debuted as an actor in the 1990s, but soon discovered that this was not where her passion lies. She has since made a name for herself as a regular columnist, who writes under the pseudonym Mrs Funnybones. She has also published books under this name, and frequently conducts interviews and contributes articles for Tweak India. She is married to actor Akshay Kumar, who often features in her writing.