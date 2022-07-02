Twinkle Khanna loves Akshay Kumar’s bond with daughter Nitara, Kareena Kapoor rings in weekend with Jeh’s cuddles. See pics

Twinkle Khanna on Saturday shared a video on her Instagram account that showed her husband Akshay Kumar taking a walk in the park with their daughter Nitara. Sharing the video, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “Watching them together makes my heart hum a happy song.” The trio seems to be on a vacation together. Akshay’s break from work has come after his latest release Samrat Prithviraj, which tanked at the box office and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Akshay is now looking forward to the release of Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan, which he has started promoting ahead of its August launch in theatres.

Akshay Kumar with his daughter Nitara. (Photo: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram) Akshay Kumar with his daughter Nitara. (Photo: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)

Apart from Akshay and Twinkle, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also making the most of her time with her family members. Kareena is on a vacation with Saif Ali Khan and their kids – Taimur and Jehangir. On Saturday, Kareena treated fans to an adorable photo of herself with Jeh. In the photo, Kareena and Jeh are seen sharing an adorable cuddle.

“Can we cuddle under a rainbow always and forever…?? (heart eyes emojis) cause there is nothing else I want or no where else I would rather be … (black heart emoji) # My jeh baba … (smiling face with hearts emoji) #Summer 2022,” Kareena captioned the post, which received a lot of love from her friends, family and fans. Rhea Kapoor wrote, “What a beautiful picture” and Kareena responded with red heart emojis. Zoya Akhtar and Neha Dhupia dropped red heart emojis. Saba Ali Khan commented, “Mahshallah.”

Recently, the actor gave a sneak-peek of her reunion with Karisma. Re-sharing the perfect selfie posted by Karisma on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “Reunited #sistersquad.” On the work front, Kareena recently wrapped the shooting of her debut streaming project, based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X. She will also be seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.