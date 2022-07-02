scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Must Read

Twinkle Khanna loves Akshay Kumar’s bond with daughter Nitara, Kareena Kapoor rings in weekend with Jeh’s cuddles. See pics

It's family time for both Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor. The two shared pictures of themselves, spending quality time with their kids in foreign locations.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 2, 2022 9:40:25 pm
Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan are spending quality time with family members. (Photo: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram, Kareena Kapoor/Instagram)

Twinkle Khanna on Saturday shared a video on her Instagram account that showed her husband Akshay Kumar taking a walk in the park with their daughter Nitara. Sharing the video, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “Watching them together makes my heart hum a happy song.” The trio seems to be on a vacation together. Akshay’s break from work has come after his latest release Samrat Prithviraj, which tanked at the box office and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Akshay is now looking forward to the release of Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan, which he has started promoting ahead of its August launch in theatres.

ALSO READ |Twinkle Khanna says she has to play a ‘dual role’ with kids when ‘laidback’ husband Akshay Kumar travels for work
akshay kumar with daughter Akshay Kumar with his daughter Nitara. (Photo: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)

Apart from Akshay and Twinkle, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also making the most of her time with her family members. Kareena is on a vacation with Saif Ali Khan and their kids – Taimur and Jehangir. On Saturday, Kareena treated fans to an adorable photo of herself with Jeh. In the photo, Kareena and Jeh are seen sharing an adorable cuddle.

ALSO READ |Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s London album gets thicker as they party with Manish Malhotra, actor Kunal Nayyar. See pics

“Can we cuddle under a rainbow always and forever…?? (heart eyes emojis) cause there is nothing else I want or no where else I would rather be … (black heart emoji) # My jeh baba … (smiling face with hearts emoji) #Summer 2022,” Kareena captioned the post, which received a lot of love from her friends, family and fans. Rhea Kapoor wrote, “What a beautiful picture” and Kareena responded with red heart emojis. Zoya Akhtar and Neha Dhupia dropped red heart emojis. Saba Ali Khan commented, “Mahshallah.”

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — PGII to POEMPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — PGII to POEM
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...Premium
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...Premium
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over AgnipathPremium
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over Agnipath
More Premium Stories >>

Recently, the actor gave a sneak-peek of her reunion with Karisma. Re-sharing the perfect selfie posted by Karisma on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “Reunited #sistersquad.” On the work front, Kareena recently wrapped the shooting of her debut streaming project, based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X. She will also be seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor
Inside Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor’s cute, love-filled European family vacation
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 02: Latest News
Advertisement