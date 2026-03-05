Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
From living in a slum to Rs 14,000 crore net worth: The struggle behind the man who inspired Netflix’s Hello Bachhon
Alakh Pandey, the founder of Physics Wallah, revealed that he started teaching when he was in eighth grade and later launched his own institute so that students could access the coaching he himself could barely afford.
TVF (The Viral Fever), continuing its tradition of portraying the aspirations and struggles of middle-class student life, is gearing up for the release of its new web series Hello Bachhon. Set to premiere on Netflix this Friday, the series stars Vineet Kumar Singh in the principal role inspired by the real-life story of Alakh Pandey, the founder of the educational technology company Physics Wallah. Recently, Alakh Pandey, whose net worth is estimated at Rs 14,510 crore, appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where he reflected on his early struggles.
‘Became a teacher out of compulsion’
Recalling his childhood, Alakh shared how circumstances forced him into teaching, as it was not out of passion, but simple necessity. He told Kapil Sharma, “When I was in sixth grade, my father had to sell our house, and we moved into a rented home in a slum. I really wanted to prepare for exams like the IIT entrance, but how could I? We were living in a place where the rent was Rs 1,100 and there was no one at home to help with work. So from the eighth grade, I started giving tuitions. Teaching was never my passion or dream, it was a compulsion.”
He further reflected, “I want to say that in a poor person’s life, there is no passion or hobby. These are luxuries of the wealthy. It’s compulsion that drives you, you have to work and earn money.”
‘I launched my platform because…’
Alakh Pandey went on to describe how he went door-to-door teaching people, while always nurturing a desire to prepare for the IIT exam. Financial constraints prevented him from going to Kota, the hub of IIT coaching. It was only after completing college that he decided to pursue physics teaching seriously. He eventually went to Kota to learn from NV Sir, a well-known figure in the education circuit. “When I reached Kota, I thought I just need to get NV Sir’s videos somehow. The original videos were very expensive, up to Rs 80,000. But in Kota, stationery shops sold them on pen drives as pirated copies, and I got them for 4,000 rupees,” he recalled.
Also Read | Yash’s Toxic move to June 4 sparks a war of words with Varun Dhawan’s team: ‘We were caught unawares’
During the same conversation, Alakh explained why he decided to become an educator and launch Physics Wallah: “While studying, I realised that the coaching I couldn’t afford because of my financial crunch in my household should be available to other students. That’s when I decided to launch my own platform.”
The web series, Hello Bachhon, directed by Pratish Mehta and produced by The Viral Fever, also stars Satendra Soni, Sonu Kumar Yadav, Anshul Dogra, Samta Sudiksha, Varun Buddhadev, and Naman Jain.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05