From living in a slum to Rs 14,000 crore net worth: The struggle behind the man who inspired Netflix’s Hello Bachhon

TVF (The Viral Fever), continuing its tradition of portraying the aspirations and struggles of middle-class student life, is gearing up for the release of its new web series Hello Bachhon. Set to premiere on Netflix this Friday, the series stars Vineet Kumar Singh in the principal role inspired by the real-life story of Alakh Pandey, the founder of the educational technology company Physics Wallah. Recently, Alakh Pandey, whose net worth is estimated at Rs 14,510 crore, appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where he reflected on his early struggles.

‘Became a teacher out of compulsion’

Recalling his childhood, Alakh shared how circumstances forced him into teaching, as it was not out of passion, but simple necessity. He told Kapil Sharma, “When I was in sixth grade, my father had to sell our house, and we moved into a rented home in a slum. I really wanted to prepare for exams like the IIT entrance, but how could I? We were living in a place where the rent was Rs 1,100 and there was no one at home to help with work. So from the eighth grade, I started giving tuitions. Teaching was never my passion or dream, it was a compulsion.”