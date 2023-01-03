Tusshar Kapoor was apprehensive about playing Lucky in Golmaal franchise: ‘Throughout that phase I was insecure…’

Actor Tusshar Kapoor played the role of Lucky in director Rohit Shetty’s comedy film franchise Golmaal. The character was shown to be the fourth friend in the group of notorious but kind-hearted friends. Tusshar’s character was shown speech-impaired in the film and eventually became immensely popular. However, the actor shares that he was concerned about taking up the role.

The film also starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Sharman Joshi. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor reveals his thought when the role was first offered to him and how he prepared for it.

Tusshar said, “I was apprehensive initially and I was approached by Neeraj Bohra ji, jo iss duniya mein nahi hai ab. At that time there were just three characters because it was inspired from a play and he said that ‘hum fourth character bana rahe hai’. Initially we thought that we would do it through sign language but when we started shooting for the film, my tutor Vikas Kadam and Rohit decided to do something different. They said that ‘Let’s do a mute character who can hear’. When you go to a temple or any place, you meet such people who know what things sound like. I don’t want to trivialise it but they know what things sound like. That character we wanted to play and then happened and did workshops.”

Revealing that there were no dialogues written for his character and he had to perform impromptu, the actor said that he was only told when Lucky has to get angry or laugh.

Talking about learning the correct body language and emoting in the right way, Tusshar said that, “We sat down and decided to watch all the chuckling movies, and watch all movies which are silent. So lets work out something with body language and expressions. Riyaz (practice) karvaya usne mujhse and asked me to do it in a very high pitch because Ajay has a very low base and Sharman and Arshad have higher pitches. So, he wanted to me go higher than it. Throughout that phase I was a bit insecure, ki ye character kaisa lagega because at that time Kya Kool (Hai Hum) bhi lagi thi and it had many dialogues.”

The actor was also apprehensive because he was sharing screen with actors who were already known for their comic timing.

He said, “Then There was Ajay, Sharman, Arshad, Paresh Bhai and they are all experts in comedy. I was like, what will this silent character do. But it was my faith in the director and the entire team, there was something about that package that was very promising and decided to close my eyes and take a leap of faith.”