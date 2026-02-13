Tusshar Kapoor says he didn’t tell dad Jeetendra before having son Laksshya via surrogacy: ‘I wasn’t destined for marriage’

In June 2016, actor Tusshar Kapoor announced that he had welcomed a son through IVF and surrogacy, becoming Bollywood’s first single father to do so. His journey into parenthood later inspired him to pen the book Bachelor Dad. In a recent interview, Tusshar opened up about how the idea first took shape and how he always felt that while marriage wasn’t meant for him, fatherhood certainly was.

Speaking to Meri Saheli, Tusshar shared that being a single father hasn’t been particularly challenging for him. He credits his upbringing and his father, veteran actor Jeetendra, for shaping his personality.

“I am very old school—similar to my father—but at the same time, we are extremely different from each other. After staying in the US for five years, I learnt to live independently. I haven’t even married. I have a child as a single father. However, my father is not like this. He believes in marriage and having a family—he is very old school Indian,” he said.