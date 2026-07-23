‘Is it justified?’: Tusshar Kapoor recalls 50 vanity vans on Welcome To The Jungle set

In an interview, Welcome To The Jungle director Ahmed Khan revealed that the film’s set accommodated nearly 900 people, 50 vanity vans and around 250 cars. He also disclosed that the film was made on a budget of Rs 110 crore. In a recent conversation with SCREEN, actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor reflected on the massive expenditure involved in mounting such a film and shared how he views it from a producer’s perspective.

Talking about how it was not an easy decision to sign Welcome To The Jungle, which starred 34 actors, Tusshar Kapoor said, “I was in London when Welcome was offered to me. This was three years ago. Ahmed called me, and I was very excited. When we met, he told me who all were there in the film. I was a bit confused. Over the next few months, after hearing the story and my character, I concluded that I was safe in his hands. So it was a process, and not a green flag immediately. It took me a while to believe I was in good hands. Ahmed was the catalyst in me doing this film. When it is him, there is a lot of trust and blind faith. He was my first film’s choreographer.”

Also Read: 900 people, 50 vanity vans, 250 cars: Inside the making of Welcome to the Jungle

Recalling the atmosphere on the Welcome To The Jungle set, Tusshar Kapoor described it as nothing short of a “college canteen.”

“You cannot describe the chemistry on set. There were so many actors that it was like everyone was hanging out with everyone. Everyone was finding their comfort zone. It felt like how films were made in the older days, like Mughal-e-Azam or Rajkumar Koli films where there were multiple stars. It felt like a party happening. Ahmed wanted everybody to be happy. It felt like a college canteen.”

Tusshar Kapoor on entourage cost and 50 vanity vans on Welcome To The Jungle set

Being an actor as well as producer, Tusshar Kapoor also discussed how he felt about the per-day expenditure that was incurred on the Welcome To The Jungle sets, given there were 50 vanity vans and a huge workforce. He said, “When I would reach on set, it would take five minutes to reach our vanity van because we had to go through this huge line of vans. I used to just look at these vans and wonder what would be the daily cost for so many vans, and everyone’s staff. Is it really worth taking so many actors? I used to wonder that while Ahmed has a vision, he is bringing a new genre which was never attempted in India, but is it really justified having so many actors and doing so much kharcha? Ahmed was adamant that he needed everybody in every shot. There was a one-year gap in shooting Welcome. When the film resumed, he never thought to just shoot with actors available on set. He stuck to his guns and finished the film.”

Weighing in on the ongoing debate over entourage costs in the film industry, Tusshar said, “There has to be a balance. Some of that cost, even if it feels a little excessive, is required. You need your hairstylist, your makeup man. You need some perks. Going by the stress a leading actor or actress goes through, you need some comfort, space, and luxury to actually bring your best out. This is a visual medium, so to bring that beauty across, you need some kharcha and pampering. It’s fine. But there is a limit. It shouldn’t go beyond the basic requirement of vanity to a point where it becomes narcissism. It should not be done to satisfy your ego. That’s not good.”

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“Some production houses give the director whatever he or she requires, that shows on screen, so it is justified. But when it becomes more about megalomania, and the producer is bleeding for no rhyme or reason, that has to be cut out. There has to be balance,” the actor added.

On the work front, Tusshar Kapoor has films like Prakash Jha’s film Jan Adesh, and Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5 in the pipeline.