Tusshar Kapoor on being a single dad, what he learnt from father Jeetendra: ‘I broke so many norms’

Tusshar Kapoor says he isn’t really looking to settle down right now, as he’s “busy and happy being a father.” The actor who is proud of making his place in the entertainment industry, states that his life choices have broken norms. “I agree that I got typecast as a comic actor in the Golmaal zone. Though it is great and I’m proud of it, but I’m trying to break out of it,” Tusshar told indianexpress.com.

Tusshar, who was last seen in a cameo, reprising his Golmaal character Lucky in the song “Aankh Marey” from Simmba, is awaiting the release of Maarich. “This pandemic delayed things. It was supposed to come in theatres. Now I’m trying to formulate a distribution strategy for an OTT release.”

Maarich features Tusshar as a cop caught in a murder mystery. He also revealed that Golmaal 5 was supposed to go on floors in 2021, but it got postponed due to the Covid-19. Now he hopes it’s back on tracks soon.

Tusshar made his acting debut with Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai (2001). Despite being born to Bollywood legend Jeetendra, he made his own path, which he claims he’s proud of. “I was launched in a film which wasn’t a home production. The films which I did were very different, unlike what my father did, be it Golmaal, Khakee, Shor in the City or Dirty Picture.”

Tusshar Kapoor with Kareena Kapoor in his Bollywood debut Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai.

While Jeetendra was known for his flamboyant characters in several blockbusters, Tusshar took his career in a different direction. “I’ve always taken all the discussions around being a star son or expectations very superficially. The audience needs to judge you and like you. What a few people talk is not important. What the larger diaspora thinks is what matters. It’s okay to have your own place. You don’t have to be like someone else.”

Tusshar surprised many in 2016 when he became a father through surrogacy. He thinks it was a life-altering decision. “Becoming a father was a complete detour from what one would expect from a Bollywood family. I broke so many norms, of no wedding, no grand reception. I did what I had to do. I’m proud of my journey. And I have my own style in parenting,” he shared.

Calling his son Laksshya Kapoor, his “calming effect”, Tusshar added, “The minute I sit in his room, play with him, I feel so calm and relaxed. It is challenging to don so many hats. But that’s what makes parenting so much fun.”

So what has he learned from Jeetendra about being a father? Recalling his own upbringing, Tusshar said, “He’s been a very lenient father, calmer and more easy going. He’s never shouted at us. Mom was stricter. I don’t like to be strict with my son too. Sometimes I get hyper and I have to control myself. I want to present myself as a patient father in front of my son. I haven’t aged the way our parents aged when they were in their 40s. They aged very fast.”

Tusshar embraced fatherhood in his late 30s. Calling it an “evolving emotion”, he stated that his book ‘Bachelor Dad‘ traces that journey when he decided to have a son. He shared, “If I’m not married, or don’t see myself getting married soon, then I have no other option but surrogacy. The whole idea about writing this book is to reveal my whole journey till holding my son in my arms.”

Tusshar’s debut book released in 2021. It chronicles his journey as a single parent and addresses questions around single fathers. The book is now available in an audio format on Audible too. Calling it his Father’s Day gift, he said, “This experience of releasing an audiobook has been more enriching than releasing a movie. It’s not like a film where once it’s out of theatres, you’ve missed watching it. It can go on and on, like a galaxy. You don’t have to wait for the hard copy to come. You can hear it anytime, anywhere. Now my book is reaching a wider audience.”

Tusshar’s sister and TV Czar Ekta Kapoor also welcomed a son, Ravie Kapoor via surrogacy in 2019. Though Laksshya and Ravie are three years apart, the two kids hold a close bond. “Laksshya is naughtier, but he’s the protective big brother. Ravie is fun loving and playful. Laksshya takes care of him and he’s very fond of him,” Tusshar shared.

While raising a child as a single man might come with its share of challenges, does it hamper Tusshar’s plans of finding a partner? He quipped, “I’m not actively looking to tie the knot or find a partner. But, I’m open to the idea. I’m so content with my life that maybe it’s taking time to happen, or maybe it won’t happen. I’m open to any eventuality because I feel my life is complete right now.