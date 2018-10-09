Tumbbad video explains the mythology behind the Sohum Shah film

Tumbbad releases on October 12.

Tumbbad makers recently released a video explaining the mythology that is at the centre of the film. The Rahi Anil Barve directorial, hitting screens this Friday, stars Sohum Shah in the lead role.

Tumbbad has a rich, deep set of myths that form the backdrop of the story. The video is a conversation between a father and a son. They are not seen, but we see everything that is being described in a form of dynamic statues.

The father tells the story of a primordial goddess from whose womb every god and goddess has emerged. But she loved her first child the most — Hastar. The father says the name of Hastar was erased from every religious scripture because he was the most avaricious deity among all. Even as he says this, vines cover the smaller statue in goddess’ hands to show how Hastar was erased from the written word.

Other gods and goddesses attacked Hastar and he got disintegrated into small particles. But before he could die completely, the primordial goddess saved him but on condition that Hastar won’t ever be worshipped and his name will be forgotten.

Hastar kept sleeping inside his mother’s womb until the father and boy’s ancestors invoked him one day, and built a temple for him. This is why people say, the father explains, deities express their anger by torrential rains upon Tumbbad.

“Why did we invoke him, father,” the son asks. The father says the curse to Hastar is a blessing for them. The son’s curiosity is still not satisfied. The father says, “You’ll know when you go inside,” and the video ends.

Tumbbad releases on October 12.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd