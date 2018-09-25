Tumbbad trailer: Sohum Shah’s film is a tale of unabashed greed

Tumbbad trailer: Tumbbad will hit screens on October 12, 2018. Tumbbad trailer: Tumbbad will hit screens on October 12, 2018.

As the trailer of Tumbbad begins, we see a family leaving Tumbbad and they say “Sarkar mar gaya” (Sarkar is dead). The two-and-a-half minute trailer delves into the story of the film. We are told that the old palace has a treasure buried and the boy from the family believes that they are the rightful owners of the same.

The gates are unlocked and the mayhem unleashes. Many have been hunting this treasure but so far, no one has come close to it. It is hinted that the treasure is protected by a ghost. In a screechy voice we hear, ‘One shouldn’t claim everything that they inherit’.

The motivation here is greed and no amount of fear can defeat the hunger that these characters possess for gold. Many are swallowed in by this greed for the treasure and not all come back alive.

Watch the trailer of Tumbbad

The visuals here are haunting and set up the premise for an intense horror thriller. Earlier in the teaser of Tumbbad, we heard the mythological tale that forms the backbone of this horror film.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, Tumbbad stars Sohum Shah, Jyoti Malshe, Dhundhiraj Prabhakar Jogalekar, Anita Date, Deepak Damle, Ronjini Chakraborty and Mohammad Samad. The film is produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L Rai, Mukesh Shah & Amita Shah.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve had said, “The focus is not on showing a rainy village in 1918. It is to drag the viewer from his chair and throw him into that rainy village where he can smell the earth, and experience the events by staying close to the characters.” Rahi also revealed that there are very few dialogues in the film which “revolves around a person’s deepest fear – indifference.”

Tumbbad releases on October 12.

