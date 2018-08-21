Tumbbad teaser: Aanand L Rai presents a spine-chilling horror film

Tumbbad is set in a small village during the 1920s. Tumbbad is set in a small village during the 1920s.

The teaser of Sohum Shah starrer Tumbbad is out and it is as intriguing as it is haunting. In the one-and-a-half-minute teaser, we hear the mythological tale that probably forms the backbone of this horror film. The visuals here are quite impressive and even the sound design is the kind that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Tumbad director Rahi Anil Barve had said, “The focus is not on showing a rainy village in 1918. It is to drag the viewer from his chair and throw him into that rainy village where he can smell the earth, and experience the events by staying close to the characters.”

Watch the teaser of Tumbbad here:

Rahi also revealed that there are very few dialogues in the film which “revolves around a person’s deepest fear – indifference.”

Tumbbad is being produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L Rai, Mukesh Shah and Amita Shah. The film will hit screens on October 12, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd