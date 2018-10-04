Tumbbad’s first draft was written in 1997: Director

Producer and actor Sohum Shah stars in the horror-thriller which will release on October 12

The upcoming mystery film Tumbbad starring Sohum Shah is due for release soon. The journey of Tumbbad started years ago when director Rahi Anil Barve wrote the first draft back in the late 90s. He kept working on the film for years until he finally shot it in 2012.

Rahi Anil Barve shares, “The first draft of Tumbbad was written in 1997, when I was 18. In 2009-2010, it took me 8 months to create 700 pages of a storyboard. It was the anchor on which everything was based.”

Talking about the script, actor and producer Sohum Shah shares, “When I first saw the script, it had the seed of craziness. The ideas were so good that it made me pursue them for the film. The film looks like a fairy tale narrated by your grandmother like Vikram Aur Betaal and Panchatantra”. Adesh Prasad, writer of Tumbbad, continues that thought and says, “But a little darker than those, like we have made our own mythology.”

Director Rahi Anil Barve further shares that there were a lot of creative personalities on board for the film. He says, “There is Sohum, Mitesh, Anand Gandhi, Panka. Every single person who was associated with the film was a talented person.”

It took Sohum and his team six years to make Tumbbad a reality and they faced many obstacles along the way. Shooting in natural light also became a task for them as they were very specific about the conditions they wanted to show on film. The makers also talk about the set design and express that it would be very difficult for the viewers to figure out which locations are real and which ones are sets.

Tumbbad is set to release on October 12.

