Tumbbad director spent five years making one of the biggest OTT shows, Gulkanda Tales, now stuck in limbo: ‘I can’t show a single image of it’

Tumbbad is one of those films that keeps on giving. Eight years after its release, one continues to uncover new readings in the horror-epic tale of greed, directed by Rahi Anil Barve. The filmmaker, now gearing up for the release of his next film, Mayasabha, starring Javed Jaffrey, slated for theaters this Friday, has spent the past eight years juggling multiple projects. One of these was a comedy-period drama series called Gulkanda Tales for Amazon Prime Video. Backed by Raj & DK, the series featured actors like Kunal Kemmu, Patralekha, Amit Mistry, and Zakir Hussain. Although Amazon announced it in 2022, the series is yet to see the light of day.

Barve, in an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, revealed the toll this uncertainty has taken. “After Tumbbad, I spent five years creating Gulkanda Tales. I gave my all, my life’s energy, into it. I created one of the biggest OTT shows and now I can’t show a single image of it,” he said.

Reflecting on the origins of the show, Barve recalled, “Gulkanda Tales was originally supposed to be a film, a two-part film. The shoot started in 2019, got delayed because of COVID, and went on till 2023. It was a laugh riot. I created a four-thousand-year-old world, an extremely bizarre world. It’s a show that can’t be made again, and hasn’t been made before.”

On the current state of the industry and the uncertainty surrounding projects getting the green light, he added, “I keep saying in today’s time, Sacred Games can’t be made. Even if it will get made, they would kill it, they would cancel it, they would destroy it.”

Last year, multiple reports suggested that the streaming platform had shelved Gulkanda Tales, allegedly due to content that wouldn’t sit well with the current socio-political climate. There were also rumors of financial discrepancies in the show’s budgeting. Responding to these claims, both Rahi Anil Barve and Raj & DK took to social media to clarify that the show is very much in the works. They also announced that their next collaboration, Rakht Brahmand for Netflix, is also underway.

Meanwhile, Barve now is preparing to work on the sequel to Tumbbad, titled Pahadpangira.