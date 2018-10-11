Tumbbad: Here is why Sohum Shah’s film will be worth a watch

Mythological horror Tumbbad has been directed by Rahi Anil Barve.

There’s horror. There’s fantasy and then there are folklores. But Bollywood’s latest offering Tumbbad is a rare mix of all three. Here are 5 reasons why Tumbbad needs to be seen this weekend.

1. Plot

We’ve read books around mythological fiction. Now here is one film which also goes deep into the human desires, showing the extent a man can go to quench his greed. And while deciphering that, Tumbbad gives a horrific, thrilling and entertaining experience. This historical period horror revolves around three generations of a Brahmin family. But talking more about the plot here will mean revealing too much. So go and find out why Tumbbad is different.

A still from Tumbbad.

2. Cast

Tumbbad stars Sohum Shah, Harish Khanna, Anita Date among others. We remember Sohum from Ship of Theseus, Talvar and Simran. And in this film, he is grabbing a lot more eyeballs. Special mention to the two kids who steal the frames whenever they appear.

3. Aanand L Rai

Tumbbad was in the making for six years. And in this time, it saw a change in its storyline, locations and even producers. Finally, filmmaker Aanand L rai came on board and has now backed the project. Aanand, has been producing some really good projects. Like the recent Manmarziyaan. And before his own directorial Zero arrives, here’s Tumbbad from his kitty to keep the ball rolling.

Sohum Shah, who has producer Tumbbad, is also its main lead.

4. Visuals

Tumbbad deals with life and death, virtue and sins. And to portray all of this, the makes have exuberantly used great visuals. The film promises to teleport you to the 1920s British era, when the film is set.

5. International reception

Tumbbad became the first Indian film to premiere in the critics’ week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival. It was also screened at the 2018 Fantastic Fest apart from several other global platforms. International critics have also given it a thumbs-up, calling it scary as hell. Is it really scary? Go and decide for yourself.

