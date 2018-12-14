Filmmaker Tulsi Ramsay passes away

Filmmaker Tulsi Ramsay passed away on Thursday evening. He was 77.

Best known for helming horror films like Hotel, Purana Mandir, Tahkhana, Veerana and Bandh Darwaza, Tulsi also directed the TV series The Zee Horror Show.

Tulsi Ramsay’s nephew Amit Ramsay said, “Tulsiji experienced some pain in his chest, and he had a heart attack. So he was taken to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. He passed away yesterday after he was brought back home. He was 77-years-old.”

Tulsi’s longtime associate Govind Yadav added, “Tulsiji passed away on Thursday evening. His funeral will happen today around 2 pm. He was not keeping well from some time now.”

Tulsi Ramsay and his six brothers, together known as Ramsay Brothers in the Hindi film industry, started a mini cottage industry of small-budget horror films with scripts which wasted no time on non-essentials: the humans were just an excuse for the parade of colourful, crass otherworldly creatures.

In an interview with Stardust in 2014, Tulsi had said, “People want a complete thaali. You have to add everything to the film, a little bit of action, romance, song and even sex. You can’t have a completely dark film. They need a break from the horror too.”

Zee Horror Show was also directed by Tulsi Ramsey. Zee TV was launched in the early 90s and this horror show became one of their flagship products. In many ways, this show started the trend of horror episodics on Indian TV. It was only after Zee Horror Show’s success that other channels jumped on the bandwagon.