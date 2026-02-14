Tu Yaa Main box office collection Day 1: Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav film crashes on opening day, fails to earn even Rs 1 cr

Tu Yaa Main box office collection Day 1: The film has opened better than the previous releases of Adarsh Gourav, Superboys of Malegaon, and Shanaya Kapoor’s Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readMumbaiFeb 14, 2026 10:09 AM IST
Tu Yaa MainTu Yaa Main box office collection Day 1: The film earned Rs 55 lakhs.
Make us preferred source on Google

Tu Yaa Main box office collection Day 1: There was considerable excitement surrounding Tu Yaa Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor. Its soundtrack and promotional assets generated early buzz, positioning the film as an intriguing theatrical offering. However, the reality at the box office has been starkly different. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film released this Friday but opened to disappointing numbers. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Tu Yaa Main earned just Rs 55 lakhs on its first day, failing to cross even the Rs 1 crore mark.

It is important to note that the film had a rather limited release. It clashed with O’Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, which dominated screens with nearly 5,000 shows nationwide. In comparison, Tu Yaa Main secured approximately 1,200 shows across India. While the show disparity provides context, the opening figures, nonetheless, remain underwhelming.

The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 7.16% on its opening day. Morning shows began on a dull note with just 3.92%. The afternoon saw a marginal rise to 5.84%, followed by 6.46% in the evening. Night shows offered slight relief at 12.42%, but the growth through the day was none at best. Regionally, Delhi-NCR accounted for the highest number of shows (339), yet occupancy stood at only 5.25%. Mumbai followed with 265 shows and performed somewhat better, registering 10.25% occupancy.

Also Read | In Sudip Sharma’s superb Kohrra 2, the inheritance of mist shadows over tomorrow

Amid the disappointment, the silver lining is that the film has performed better than the most recent individual releases of its lead actors. Adarsh Gourav’s previous release, Superboys of Malegaon, opened at Rs 50 lakhs. Shanaya Kapoor’s debut feature, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, fared even lower with a Day 1 collection of Rs 30 lakhs. In that context, Tu Yaa Main marks a slight improvement for both actors. For director Bejoy Nambiar as well, the opening is comparatively stronger. His last release, Dange, had collected just Rs 12 lakhs on its first day.

The coming weekend will be crucial. The key question is whether the film can gather momentum and at least cross the Rs 1 crore mark on any of the days. The one encouraging factor is that Tu Yaa Main has received positive reviews from several quarters. So, the makers will be hoping that strong word of mouth helps the film travel beyond its opening day numbers and translate into more footfalls in theatres.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'From Kabir Singh's obsession to Shankar's petrol bombs': 5 Bollywood-inspired 'Toxic Tropes' to avoid this Valentine's Day
valentines day in bollywood movies
Madhubala carried a revolver after she became the target of a smear campaign, was called 'far superior' than Raj Kapoor
excludive madhubala image from express archive
In Sudip Sharma's superb Kohrra 2, the inheritance of mist shadows over tomorrow
Kohrra 2
Dhanush gets Rs 20 crore notice over shelved 2016 project
Dhanush
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
pannun
Accused Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty in US court
Seva Teerth, Seva Teerth complex, Narendra Modi, Raisina Hill, Kartavya Bhavan, PMO, Shaktikanta Das, Ajit Doval, Indian express news, current affairs
Seva Teerth, Kartavya Bhavan built to fulfil the aspirations of India: PM Modi
valentines day in bollywood movies
'From Kabir Singh's obsession to Shankar's petrol bombs': 5 Bollywood-inspired 'Toxic Tropes' to avoid this Valentine's Day
excludive madhubala image from express archive
Madhubala carried a revolver after she became the target of a smear campaign, was called 'far superior' than Raj Kapoor
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
Pakistan
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Bangladesh politics explained: Bangladesh election
With BNP’s landslide win in Bangladesh, India must deal with a complex history
Bhagyashree pushes for cardio warm up
'Gets metabolism up': Decoding Bhagyashree’s high-power warm-up routine
Victoria Espinel
‘Digital trade has not kept pace with technology’: Business Software Alliance CEO Victoria Espinel
Must Read
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Pakistan
'A horror nightmare': How Arjun Erigaisi’s 'pawn war' crushed Magnus Carlsen in a wild Freestyle World Championship upset
File image of Arjun Erigaisi taking on Magnus Carlsen. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
‘Digital trade has not kept pace with technology’: Business Software Alliance CEO Victoria Espinel
Victoria Espinel
Most mobile apps claiming to help Indian farmers die a natural death: Prof. Yadati Narahari, IISc
prof narahari
After superalignment and AGI Readiness, OpenAI shutters the mission alignment team
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has appointed the former mission alignment head as the company’s chief futurist. (Express Photo)
'Gets metabolism up': Decoding Bhagyashree’s high-power warm-up routine
Bhagyashree pushes for cardio warm up
Advertisement
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement