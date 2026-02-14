Tu Yaa Main box office collection Day 1: Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav film crashes on opening day, fails to earn even Rs 1 cr

Tu Yaa Main box office collection Day 1: There was considerable excitement surrounding Tu Yaa Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor. Its soundtrack and promotional assets generated early buzz, positioning the film as an intriguing theatrical offering. However, the reality at the box office has been starkly different. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film released this Friday but opened to disappointing numbers. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Tu Yaa Main earned just Rs 55 lakhs on its first day, failing to cross even the Rs 1 crore mark.

It is important to note that the film had a rather limited release. It clashed with O’Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, which dominated screens with nearly 5,000 shows nationwide. In comparison, Tu Yaa Main secured approximately 1,200 shows across India. While the show disparity provides context, the opening figures, nonetheless, remain underwhelming.