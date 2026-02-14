Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Tu Yaa Main box office collection Day 1: Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav film crashes on opening day, fails to earn even Rs 1 cr
Tu Yaa Main box office collection Day 1: The film has opened better than the previous releases of Adarsh Gourav, Superboys of Malegaon, and Shanaya Kapoor’s Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.
Tu Yaa Main box office collection Day 1: There was considerable excitement surrounding Tu Yaa Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor. Its soundtrack and promotional assets generated early buzz, positioning the film as an intriguing theatrical offering. However, the reality at the box office has been starkly different. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film released this Friday but opened to disappointing numbers. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Tu Yaa Main earned just Rs 55 lakhs on its first day, failing to cross even the Rs 1 crore mark.
It is important to note that the film had a rather limited release. It clashed with O’Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, which dominated screens with nearly 5,000 shows nationwide. In comparison, Tu Yaa Main secured approximately 1,200 shows across India. While the show disparity provides context, the opening figures, nonetheless, remain underwhelming.
The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 7.16% on its opening day. Morning shows began on a dull note with just 3.92%. The afternoon saw a marginal rise to 5.84%, followed by 6.46% in the evening. Night shows offered slight relief at 12.42%, but the growth through the day was none at best. Regionally, Delhi-NCR accounted for the highest number of shows (339), yet occupancy stood at only 5.25%. Mumbai followed with 265 shows and performed somewhat better, registering 10.25% occupancy.
Also Read | In Sudip Sharma’s superb Kohrra 2, the inheritance of mist shadows over tomorrow
Amid the disappointment, the silver lining is that the film has performed better than the most recent individual releases of its lead actors. Adarsh Gourav’s previous release, Superboys of Malegaon, opened at Rs 50 lakhs. Shanaya Kapoor’s debut feature, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, fared even lower with a Day 1 collection of Rs 30 lakhs. In that context, Tu Yaa Main marks a slight improvement for both actors. For director Bejoy Nambiar as well, the opening is comparatively stronger. His last release, Dange, had collected just Rs 12 lakhs on its first day.
The coming weekend will be crucial. The key question is whether the film can gather momentum and at least cross the Rs 1 crore mark on any of the days. The one encouraging factor is that Tu Yaa Main has received positive reviews from several quarters. So, the makers will be hoping that strong word of mouth helps the film travel beyond its opening day numbers and translate into more footfalls in theatres.
Bollywood actor Bhagyashree's 2026 is off to a great start, as she balances fun with discipline and stays on track with her health and fitness goals. Her latest Instagram reel shows her doing a warm-up before her workout, emphasizing its importance in preventing injury and improving joint mobility.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05