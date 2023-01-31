Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar song Tere Pyaar Mein’s teaser: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor promise a vibrant romantic track

The teaser of first song, Tere Pyaar Mein, from Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s romantic dramedy Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar (TJMM) is now out. The full song will be released on February 1.

From the looks of it, Tere Pyaar Mein seems to be your average romantic number to which you can dance to as well. The track has been brought to life by the versatile Arijit Singh, and the music has been composed by Pritam. The lyrics — which we barely get a sniff of — has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The choreography of the number has been done by Bosco-Caesar.

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar will see both the Kapoors coming together for the first time, that too in a romantic drama. It has been a while since both Shraddha and Ranbir appeared in an out and out romantic movie, and this seems to be exactly that, but with that dressing of the ‘Luv Ranjan humour.’ The trailer saw both the leads flirt, fall in love and then play games to outwit each other as they try to end the relationship. Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi will also be seen playing a major role in the feature, as Kapoor’s best buddy.

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar has been helmed by Luv Ranjan, and will release on the big screen on March 8. It also stars Bassi, Boney Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Ayesha Raza Mishra in significant roles.

Besides TJMM, Ranbir Kapoor also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in his kitty, where he will be seen sharing screen space with the likes of Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 actioner Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff. She had a special cameo in Bhediya, which released last year.