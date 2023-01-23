Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor flirt, fall in love and play games in the Luv Ranjan rom-com

Falling in love is easy, but falling out of love can be a task and sometimes, it can also be the subject of a feature film. Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor feed off each other’s energy and vibe in the first trailer of filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s much-awaited romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

The trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar tracks the beats of modern-day dating with the belief that what good is a romance if it isn’t fun, frivolous and mischievous– and with a twist. “Madness ensues when a ‘player’ in the world of romantic relationships finds a girl who’s a worthy opponent. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a film that believes love is a battle of wits. Let the love games begin,” the official synopsis of the movie reads.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, who scale up the tempo to match the fun of a Luv Ranjan film frequency, as the 3-min long trailer shows them falling in love and then desperately trying to fall out of it as things escalate and their relationship becomes a family spectacle with marriage as the only culmination.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a project of great returns: Ranbir Kapoor returns to the romantic-comedy space ten years after his blockbuster Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Shraddha Kapoor‘s first full-fledged outing post pandemic and the return of the true-blue Hindi musical romantic-comedy, a genre which was almost dead theatrically. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor.

The film’s music is by Pritam, who has given chartbuster albums with Ranbir Kapoor in films like Brahmastra, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Muskhil among others, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The album will consist of seven songs, two of which are teased in the trailer.

During the Red Sea Festival held in December 2022, Ranbir Kapoor had said that Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar could be one of his last romantic comedies. The actor said, “I don’t know it is probably going to be one of the last romantic comedies I do because I am getting older.” He received a loud disapproving roar from the audience, who told him that he is only getting younger.

Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by T-Series, the film is set to release theatrically on Holi, March 8.