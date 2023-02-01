Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song Tere Pyaar Mein: A service to all Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor fans

The first song from the upcoming romantic-comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, titled “Tere Pyar Mein” has been released, and it is truly a song for every Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor fan out there.

Ranbir Kapoor, who plays the role of a man out to sabotage his relationship in the Luv Ranjan film, is seen professing his love for Shraddha Kapoor while dancing on the streets of Spain. The video of the song has the two actors flaunting their perfectly toned bodies. While Ranbir shows off his abs, Shraddha looks sizzling in the song. The two share good chemistry as they look deep into each other’s eyes and kiss.

The song, composed by Pritam and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, is sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. It has been choreographed by Bosco Caesar.

Watch Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song Tere Pyaar Mein | Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor

Talking about the song, Pritam said, “Collaborating on a Ranbir Kapoor song with Amitabh and Arijit is always special. In the past, whenever we have come together musically, the audience has loved and appreciated our music. I hope the audience enjoys our new song Tere Pyaar Mein and we continue to get their love.”

As the song was released, fans couldn’t stop talking about Ranbir and Shraddha’s chemistry in it. One of them commented, “Ranbir and Shraddha’s chemistry is beautiful! ❤️.” Another wrote, “Ranbir and Shraddha together are killing it!! 🔥.” A fan also wrote, “Shraddha’s cuteness and Ranbir’s charm made this a visual treat.”

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar brings back Ranbir to the romantic-comedy genre after ten years. He was last seen playing a romantic role in Ayan Mukerji’s blockbuster Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The film also stars standup comedian, Anubhav Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor. It will hit the theaters on March 8, on the festival of Holi.