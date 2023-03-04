Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song ‘O Bedardeya’: Shraddha Kapoor drowns her sorrows in alcohol as Ranbir Kapoor channels ‘Channa Mereya’ heartbreak

scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, will hit the theatres on March 8.

Ranbir Kapoor, shraddha kapoorA still from the song O Bedardeya. (Photo: T series/YouTube)
The fourth track from Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is here. The heartbreaking ballad is titled “O Bedardeya,” and is crooned by Arijit Singh. In the music video, Ranbir and Shraddha’s characters are drowning in melancholy, and the sadness can be felt in their eyes. Arijit’s vocals and Ranbir-Shraddha’s intense chemistry can move even the coldest souls. The song appears to depict a couple’s final moments together before a breakup.

The music is by Pritam and the lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The makers had earlier released the songs Tere Pyaar Mai, Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hain and Show Me The Thumka.

Fans took to the comments section and lauded Ranbir and Arijit. One of the fans said, “No one can emote pain through eyes as beautifully as Ranbir does.” Another wrote, “Ranbir has mastered the art of portraying emotions through Eyes.”

Talking about the movie, Shraddha had said in a recent media interaction that fans of director Luv Ranjan won’t be disappointed. She said, “It’s a typical Luv Ranjan world, and dialogues are characters in the film. He writes in today’s zeitgeist, and people connect to it and make it memorable. It was an experience to be a part of a film where you have dialogue as your co-star.” The actor was all praise for Ranbir and said, “I watched Saawariya, I was like he’s really good, I saw Wake up Sid, I was like, ‘He’s really versatile’, then I saw Barfi and thought, ‘What can this guy not do…’ He’s a superstar because of the acting he does, he reminds me of a young Amitabh Bachchan.”

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar marks the first collaboration between Shraddha, Ranbir, and Luv. The film, which is all set to release on March 8, also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Monica Chaudhary and Hasleen Kaur, among others.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 17:51 IST
