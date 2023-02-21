Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar new song Show Me The Thumka: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor sizzle in wedding dance number

It is a dance-off and chemistry will be the only winner. Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s latest song Show Me The Thumka from their upcoming Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar features the duo in a battle of beauty, groove, moves and wit.

The foot-tapping number, composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Shashwat Singh. Show Me The Thumka is set at a wedding and features a playful banter between Ranbir and Shraddha.

The song is mounted lavishly with nearly 100 dancers dancing to the instantly catchy Pritam tune. Ranbir and Shraddha, who are sharing screen space for the first time, dance away to a vibrant, inventive choreography by Ganesh Acharya.

Visually, the song also reminds one of Ranbir Kapoor’s chartbuster Dilli Waali Girlfriend from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which had a similar look and feel. Show Me The Thumka also cleverly and clearly gives a hat-tip to Ranbir’s Badtameez Dil step, when Shraddha challenges him to show his “dance moves” and does the trademark groove of the 2013 chartbuster track.

Watch Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song Show Me The Thumka

This is the third song from the film to have come out after Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai and the romantic dance number Tere Pyaar Mein. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is Ranbir Kapoor’s first release of the year and his first collaboration with director Luv Ranjan, best known for films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also marks the return of Shraddha Kapoor on screen after her 2022 release Baaghi 3. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Monica Chaudhary, Hasleen Kaur, Rajesh Jais, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and others.

The film will release on Holi, March 8. Ranbir will then return on-screen in August with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.