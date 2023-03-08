scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor’s film records a ‘fair start’

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's film recorded decent advance bookings and is expected to pick up further during the Holi festivities.

tu jhoothi main makkaarRanbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has recorded decent sale in box office advance bookings. (Photo: Luv Ranjan/Instagram)
Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, released today on the occasion of Holi and appears to have had a ‘fair start’. The romantic comedy has cashed in well on the festival and the initial numbers appear to be decent, and is expected to pick up after the Holi celebrations, post 3 pm.

Also Read |Ranbir Kapoor admits he lies to wife Alia Bhatt, but reiterates he is now a ‘patnivrata insaan’

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s earnings at national chains. “#TJMM at national chains… Day 1… Update: 10.30 am… #PVR: 1.23 cr #INOX: 70 lacs #Cinepolis: 42 lacs Total: ₹ 2.35 cr Nett BOC.”

Meanwhile, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has opened to mixed reviews. In her review, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Luv Ranjan’s latest ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar’ is basically every Luv Ranjan film till now: the guys, they’re the best, the gals, well, they gotta learn their lesson. That, and the one thing no Luv Ranjan movie can do without: the monologue. The plot, basically an excuse to hang this one-line philosophy of his movies, is as loose and harebrained as they come.”

Considering Bollywood has witnessed only one raging success with Pathaan in 2023 as other films like Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada and Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee petered out, there’s much hope pinned on Luv Ranjan’s film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar as it sets a precedent for the upcoming Bollywood movies. The film industry has been going through a rough patch since the post-pandemic era, as most of the big releases in 2022, including Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, and four of Akshay Kumar’s films had flopped at the box office. Ranbir returned to the big screen with Shamshera last year, which didn’t perform well. However, he witnessed success with Brahmastra, which did well at the box office despite being unanimously panned by critics.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-03-2023 at 15:05 IST
