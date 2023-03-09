Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s colourful rom-com debuts with Rs 14 crore on Holi

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is off to a decent start at the box office. The romantic comedy, directed by Luv Ranjan, is estimated to have made Rs 14 crore on its first day of release. While this pales in comparison to the Rs 36 crore opening that Ranbir’s last hit, Brahmastra, delivered on day one, it’s still a strong enough result at a time when the Hindi film industry is going through a much-publicised rough patch.

While industry trackers Sacnilk and Box Office India are projecting a Rs 14 crore debut for TJMM, Bollywood Hungama is estimating an opening day total in the Rs 14.25 crore to Rs 15.75 crore range. BOI said that the film performed well in the NCR and Gujarat region, although it underperformed in Maharashtra, but that’s because there was no holiday there. It also came in lower than expected in Uttar Pradesh. But TJMM is expected to continue performing over the extended Holi break.

Bollywood Hungama says that there was an uptick in business in the afternoon, which suggests strong word of mouth. Although this could also be a result of the Holi holiday, which families celebrate in the first half of the day. The film needs to deliver a double-digit total on day two of release to indicate how strongly it’ll perform in the long run. Even though Thursday and Friday are working days, TJMM is expected to show gains on Saturday and Sunday.

Ranbir is coming off the big-budget fantasy film Brahmastra, which ended its global run with more than Rs 400 crore, although it cost around that much as well. Before that, Ranbir starred in the notorious flop Shamshera, which delivered a Rs 10 crore opening day. Ranbir’s other big opening day hauls came from Sanju (Rs 34 crore), Besharam (Rs 21 crore), and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Rs 19.4 crore). TJMM’s opening is higher than Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s Rs 13 crore debut. As far as director Luv Ranjan is concerned, this is his biggest opening by far. Both Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 opened in the Rs 6 crore range.

TJMM is expected to continue the momentum established by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in February, after both Shehzada and Selfiee tanked in recent weeks.