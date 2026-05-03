‘True gentleman’ Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts with caring gesture towards pregnant Deepika Padukone on King sets

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film King with soon-to-be second-time mom Deepika Padukone in South Africa. After a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets went viral earlier, another set of photo and video of SRK and Deepika are now grabbing attention online. The clip shows SRK offering his hand to help pregnant Deepika climb a flight of stairs, a thoughtful gesture that has quickly gone viral on social media and left fans gushing.

In a heartwarming moment from the film’s South Africa schedule, Shah Rukh gently holds Deepika’s hand as she carefully makes her way up the stairs, earning widespread praise from fans for his thoughtful gesture.

Watch Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s video and photo here:

Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan

shoot #king I’m risking my account for this gem 😭 #deepikapadukone #srk pic.twitter.com/4giTNJn9jN — Riya padukone (@_Riya_hd) May 1, 2026

Deepika, who is currently pregnant and continuing to shoot, has been making headlines for balancing work commitments with her personal life. The clip stands out from other leaked visuals as it captures a candid, off-camera moment between the two stars, highlighting their strong bond and mutual respect on set.

More photos of Shah Rukh and Deepika from King sets:

No matter how many movies they do together it will never be enough for me 😭🧿🤌 pic.twitter.com/CC7sucBLwy — Dua Padukone Fan (@Duapadukone) May 1, 2026

The duo, known for their iconic on-screen chemistry in films like Om Shanti Om and Pathaan, have reunited once again for King, an action-packed project directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is already generating massive buzz, not just for its scale but also for moments like these that resonate deeply with fans.

The leaks caused a huge success before the film’s release 🤍#deepikapadukone #srk pic.twitter.com/HnDLLI8m5y — Riya padukone (@_Riya_hd) May 2, 2026

Fans across social media have flooded platforms with praise, calling Shah Rukh Khan a “true gentleman” and celebrating the duo’s reunion. Many noted how such small gestures reflect the actor’s personality off-screen, further strengthening his connection with audiences worldwide.

About King

King marks the second collaboration between director Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan after the blockbuster success of Pathaan. The film features a star-studded ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma, Saurabh Shukla, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Rani Mukerji.

From early reports, the film is expected to revolve around a deadly assassin played by Shah Rukh Khan, blending high-octane action with a gripping narrative. King is currently slated for a theatrical release on December 24, making it one of the most anticipated big-ticket releases.