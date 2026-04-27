‘Trophies are owned, women are not,’ Preity Zinta’s sharp reply to netizen draws attention

If the team maintains the same momentum, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will likely emerge as champions in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL), marking its first title in the Twenty20 cricket league’s 19-year history. Formerly known as Kings XI Punjab, PBKS is currently leading the tournament with 13 points, having won six of seven matches so far, with one remaining game ending as a “no result.” With PBKS’ impressive performance, the team’s co-owner, actor Preity Zinta, is on cloud nine at the moment.

One of the team’s biggest cheerleaders since Season 1, Preity rarely misses PBKS’ matches and never shies away from celebrating the team’s victories in the most expressive manner. On Saturday, April 25, when PBKS defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets, Preity was in the stadium, cheering for the team at every juncture. After the game, she walked onto the field to congratulate the players, even sharing friendly moments with them, underscoring their enduring bond. She is now hopeful that the team will finally lift the IPL trophy this time, marking the realisation of a 19-year dream. In fact, PBKS had emerged as the runner-up last season.