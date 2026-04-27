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‘Trophies are owned, women are not,’ Preity Zinta’s sharp reply to netizen draws attention
One response Preity Zinta gave a fan during a recent AMA session on X stood out as it highlighted her perspective on female agency.
If the team maintains the same momentum, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will likely emerge as champions in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL), marking its first title in the Twenty20 cricket league’s 19-year history. Formerly known as Kings XI Punjab, PBKS is currently leading the tournament with 13 points, having won six of seven matches so far, with one remaining game ending as a “no result.” With PBKS’ impressive performance, the team’s co-owner, actor Preity Zinta, is on cloud nine at the moment.
One of the team’s biggest cheerleaders since Season 1, Preity rarely misses PBKS’ matches and never shies away from celebrating the team’s victories in the most expressive manner. On Saturday, April 25, when PBKS defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets, Preity was in the stadium, cheering for the team at every juncture. After the game, she walked onto the field to congratulate the players, even sharing friendly moments with them, underscoring their enduring bond. She is now hopeful that the team will finally lift the IPL trophy this time, marking the realisation of a 19-year dream. In fact, PBKS had emerged as the runner-up last season.
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Meanwhile, Preity Zinta recently engaged in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on X (formerly Twitter). While she replied to a handful of questions, one response stood out as it not only addressed PBKS’ lack of trophy wins in IPL indirectly but also her perspective on female agency.
“There’s a reason why she (Preity) hasn’t won a trophy because she is the trophy,” a fan wrote a few days ago while quote-tweeting a post showing the actor running towards the stands after a PBKS match last week, taking photos with fans, choosing to share her joy with them. The fan then brought their tweet to Preity’s attention during the AMA session.
Today seems like a perfect day for an impromptu #pzchat ! Bring on the questions folks 🤩 #Ting
— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 27, 2026
Although she thanked the netizen for the love expressed in the post, the actor hinted that it was problematic to liken women to trophies. “Honestly speaking, no woman wants to be a trophy. Trophies are owned; women are not! Trophies are kept in glass cupboards, and a woman’s place is in your life and in your heart. Filmy question ke liye filmy answer for you (A filmy answer for you for asking a film question),” she wrote.
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