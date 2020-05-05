TuesdayTrivia: Here’s why Tabu replaced Rekha in Fitoor

Tabu’s character was named Begum Hazrat Jaan Mahal in Fitoor. Tabu’s character was named Begum Hazrat Jaan Mahal in Fitoor.

Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer Fitoor was based on Charles Dickens novel Great Expectation. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, it also had Tabu playing a pivotal role – Miss Havisham.

But did you all know that Rekha was supposed to play the character, and had even shot for the film before choosing to walk out mid-way?

As part of Tuesday Trivia, let us give you the details on the same.

When Rekha decided to step out, reports suggested that her decision came after she realised that the character was very similar to her.

However, director Abhishek Kapoor in an interview to PTI refuted the buzz and said during the course of the film, they realised that they saw things differently. This is why they amicably decided to part ways. He also said that Rekha was a wonderful, gracious and loving lady and that such reports are not fair towards her.

“This character would have taken months to prepare as it is so layered, we are thankful to Tabu for graciously coming on board in three days and rescuing us,” he told the news agency.

