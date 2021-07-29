Trishala Dutt wishes dad Sanjay Dutt on his birthday with an airplane banner, Salman Khan wishes ‘baba’

It is Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt’s birthday today, and to make the actor feel special, his loved ones celebrated him in their own unique ways. While daughter Trishala Dutt wished him by having an airplane display a happy birthday banner, close friend Salman Khan shared a throwback from their Dus days to mark the day.

Trishala shared several video clips on her Instagram stories featuring the aforementioned airplane and wrote a sweet birthday message for her father. “Happy birthday papa dukes!!!!@duttsanjay Welcome to the USA. I can’t wait to see you,” read the post caption. Sanjay Dutt‘s sister Priya Dutt also took to social media to wish him a wonderful birthday. Priya shared a video collage on Instagram featuring the Dutts.

“Life has thrown many a punches at you, but with your strength, courage and resilience you have always picked your self up and faced the challenges. God made only one like you, then broke the mould :) and I am proud to be a little part of that mould . Happy Birthday my brother,wishing you good health & happiness always @duttsanjay @namrata62 #sanjaydutt #siblings #courage #love,” Priya wrote.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan, a former co-star and close friend shared a throwback still from their unreleased movie Dus with a note that simply said, “Happy Birthday, Baba.”

The day was made more special for Dutt and his fans when they were treated to a brand new poster of Sanjay’s character Adheera from the highly-anticipated actioner KGF Chapter 2. Starring Yash in the lead role, KGF 2 is helmed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Its release date is yet to be announced.