Trishala Dutt shares throwback photo of parents Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma, see pic

Trishala Dutt shared a photo of her mother Richa Sharma and father Sanjay Dutt on Instagram. Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma married in 1987, however, Richa was diagnosed with brain tumour two years later and died in 1996 at her parents’ home.

Richa answered Instagram question which read, “One photo you love, but it’s not you.” She captioned her post, “My mommy (RIP) and daddy.”

A psychotherapist by profession, Trishala Dutt‘s Instagram page is dedicated to mental health, lifestyle, and fashion. Her page is peppered with holiday drives, selfies, simple drives to photos with father Sanjay Dutt. She is also quite open about her life on social media and had once revealed the judgement she constantly received for being Sanjay Dutt’s daughter. “I’ve had people judging me since the day I took my first breath, It comes with the family name unfortunately,” she once wrote to a fan who asked how she deals with being judged by people.

(Photo: Trishala Dutt) (Photo: Trishala Dutt)

Trishala had also documented her grief, when she lost her boyfriend in 2019. During a session on Instagram, she had opened up about how she took the help of a grief therapist to deal with his death. “I’m still dealing with it, but I’ve gotten a lot of help for it (and still getting help for it). Since Covid, my support groups that I’ve joined have become virtual for now, I see my grief therapist virtually as well, I spend time with my friends and family (while still practising social distancing) and I’m doing a lot of soul searching,” she said. She took a hiatus from social media after his death. “I needed that private time to process what the hell just happened to both of our lives,” she had said.