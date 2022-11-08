scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Trishala Dutt shares throwback photo of parents Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma, see pic

Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma married in 1987. Richa was diagnosed with brain tumour two years later and died in 1996 at her parents home.

Trishala DuttTrishala Dutt shared a throwback photo with Richa Sharma and Sanjay Dutt (Photos: Instagram/ Trishala Dutt, Express File)

Trishala Dutt shared a photo of her mother Richa Sharma and father Sanjay Dutt on Instagram. Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma married in 1987, however, Richa was diagnosed with brain tumour two years later and died in 1996 at her parents’ home.

Richa answered Instagram question which read, “One photo you love, but it’s not you.” She captioned her post, “My mommy (RIP) and daddy.”

A psychotherapist by profession, Trishala Dutt‘s Instagram page is dedicated to mental health, lifestyle, and fashion. Her page is peppered with holiday drives, selfies, simple drives to photos with father Sanjay Dutt. She is also quite open about her life on social media and had once revealed the judgement she constantly received for being Sanjay Dutt’s daughter. “I’ve had people judging me since the day I took my first breath, It comes with the family name unfortunately,” she once wrote to a fan who asked how she deals with being judged by people.

Trishala Dutt (Photo: Trishala Dutt)

Trishala had also documented her grief, when she lost her boyfriend in 2019. During a session on Instagram, she had opened up about how she took the help of a grief therapist to deal with his death. “I’m still dealing with it, but I’ve gotten a lot of help for it (and still getting help for it). Since Covid, my support groups that I’ve joined have become virtual for now, I see my grief therapist virtually as well, I spend time with my friends and family (while still practising social distancing) and I’m doing a lot of soul searching,” she said. She took a hiatus from social media after his death. “I needed that private time to process what the hell just happened to both of our lives,” she had said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...Premium
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ringPremium
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ring
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...Premium
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-11-2022 at 11:46:21 am
Next Story

Farah Khan hosts Tabu’s birthday-cum-pajama party, kicks everyone out at 11 pm. See inside pics

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

celebrity photos 1200
Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement