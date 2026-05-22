Trishala Dutt says people celebrated Sanjay Dutt’s downfall during 1993 blasts case: ‘Seen it all’

When Sanjay Dutt was accused of illegal possession of prohibited firearms, including an AK-56 rifle and a 9 mm pistol linked to the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, his daughter Trishala Dutt was just five years old. Three years later, she lost her mother, Richa Sharma, yet she says she never blamed her father for anything he went through.

Speaking to Inside Thoughts Out Loud, the 38-year-old reflected on her father’s turbulent journey and said, “He struggled through addiction at such a young age, going through that, coming out of it, then going to jail, coming out of that, then going back to jail, and staying three years over there and coming back out. I can’t imagine what that must have felt like.”

Trishala Dutt further shared how difficult it was to cope while the entire world watched her family’s struggles play out publicly. “It was hard because I couldn’t talk to him in the moment because he is going through something and even if I was calling him, there are people all around him. It is hard to kind of talk to him about it at that point. But when the world is watching your family fall apart, it is not easy. I think a lot of people actually looked at me also to see what my reaction would be. My reaction was I have to be strong for him. I was never mad at my father for anything. He did the best that he could given who he is and the circumstances,” she said.

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Trishala also recalled how many people celebrated her father’s downfall at the time. “I have seen it all. Read it all. There was a lot of celebration. He was going back there because people have their opinions,” she added.

Having endured so much trauma at a young age, Trishala Dutt also became a victim of bullying, something she admits took years to overcome. Speaking about how her father views her growth today, she shared, “I definitely can say that my dad sees a difference in me. He is not as communicative where he is like: ‘I can see the difference.’ But he does say: ‘I am really proud of you. I am really proud of how far you have come. Just make sure that you are concentrating on your work. Don’t lose your focus. I am here if you need me for anything.’”

Despite all the hardships, Trishala said one of the biggest lessons she learned from her father was kindness and humility. “One of the greatest lessons I have learned from my father is to help people in need. If somebody is having an issue, always offer to help them. Never look down on anybody and never think that you are above anybody else. I guess that ties into humility as well.”