Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Triptii Dimri shares New Year’s photo dump featuring rumoured boyfriend and Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh. See photos and videos

Triptii Dimri, who is rumoured to be dating Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma, shared photos and videos with him, sparking a conversation among fans.

Tripti DImri and Karnesh Ssharma are rumoured to be dating. (Photo: Tripti/Instagram)
Triptii Dimri shares New Year's photo dump featuring rumoured boyfriend and Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh. See photos and videos
Qala actor Triptii Dimri took to social media to share her ‘New Year’s photo dump’. The post also featured Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma. Triptii and Karnesh have worked together in Qala and Bulbbul and are rumoured to be dating.

While the first set of photos featured lovely selfies of the actor, a few also had her lazing around in the pool and one of her reading a book under the sun. She also shared a picture, where she is flanked by Karnesh and friend Saurabh Malhotra. She posted a video of her singing Qala’s popular song “Ghodey Par Sawaar” in a mic at a gathering. Karnesh was seen capturing her on the phone while a few friends cheered her on.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

 

 

Triptii looked lovely in the video, dressed in a black sweater and pants that she matched with a pink jacket. Karnesh, on the other hand, opted for a black hoodie and pants. One of the photos also has the rumoured couple releasing a sky lantern together.

Triptii Dimri and Karnesh Ssharma have been rumoured to be dating for a long time now, however, none of them has spoken about it.

On the work front, Triptii will next be seen in Anand Tiwari’s Rola, opposite Vicky Kaushal.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 11:32 IST
